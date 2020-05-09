Sofema and SofemaOnline Announce Increased Working Hours
New working hours for SAS & SOL Team from this week!
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services & SofemaOnline are pleased to share that we are increasing our daily working hours.
From 4th of May 2020, we are open to support our clients from 09:00 to 14:30 East European Time (06:00 – 11:30 GMT)
We would like to thank all our friends, partners and clients for their continued support. It is because of you that we currently have 3 710 active courses being taken on our online platform.
The entire Sofema Team is working hard to provide you with the Best Service, Customer support, Help & Guidance.
For comments or questions please email office@sassofia.com or online@sassofia.com
Best Wishes & Stay Safe from all of us,
Steve, Ilija, Petya, Tanya, Mimi, Stanislava, Maya, Kalina, Kristina, Eva, Desislava, Ralitsa & Taniela
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Ilija Vodasov
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
