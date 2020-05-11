Medical Display Market - New Technologies Transforming the Industrial Business
Medical Display Market by Technology (LED, OLED) Panel Size (≤22.9”, 27.0-41.9”, ≥42”) Resolution (≤2MP, 4.1-8MP, ≥8MP), Application (Radiology, Mammography, Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical), & Display color
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2020 ) "Medical Display Market by Technology (LED, OLED) Panel Size (≤22.9", 27.0-41.9", ≥42") Resolution (≤2MP, 4.1-8MP, ≥8MP), Application (Radiology, Mammography, Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical), & Display color - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 2.33 Billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.86 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.6%.
The growing adoption of hybrid ORs, short replacement cycle of medical displays, increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, and the rising number of diagnostic imaging centers are the major factors driving the growth of the market.
LED-backlit LCD displays held the largest share of the medical display market, by technology in 2017.
On the basis of technology, the market is subsegmented into CCFL-backlit LCD display, LED-backlit display, and OLED display. In 2017, the LED-backlit LCD displays segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical display market. High-quality medical images and the high power efficiency offered by LED-backlit LCDs are the major factors driving its adoption in the market.
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Medical Display Market"
140 – Tables
38 - Figures
199 – Pages
Download an Illustrative overview of the report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74058413
By panel size, the medical display market is segmented into under 22.9-inch panels, 23.0-26.9-inch panels, 27.0-41.9-inch panels, and above 42-inch panels. In 2017, the under 22.9-inch panels segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical display market. Advancements in miniature circuits, microcontroller functions, front-end amplification, and wireless data transmission are the major factors driving the growth of this segment in the market.
Based on application, the medical display market is segmented into diagnostic, surgical/ interventional, dentistry and other applications. The diagnostic application segment accounted for the largest share of medical display market in 2017. Factors such as the rapidly increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and the increasing number of patients being screened using imaging systems.
North America accounted for the largest share of the medical display market in 2017, followed by Europe. North America's large share in the global market is primarily driven by the high penetration of advanced technologies such as hybrid operating room technologies, increasing volume of medical screening due to rising incidence/prevalence of various diseases, and replacement of older technologies with advanced display technologies such as OLED.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=74058413
Prominent players in the healthcare medical display market include Barco (Belgium), EIZO (Japan), Sony (Japan), LG Display (South Korea), Novanta (US), FSN Medical (South Korea), Advantech (Taiwan), Quest International (US), STERIS (UK), Jusha Medical (China), Double Black Imaging (US), Dell (US), HP (US), Shenzhen Beacon Display (China), COJE Display (South Korea), and Axiomtek (Taiwan).
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Medical Display Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=74058413
The growing adoption of hybrid ORs, short replacement cycle of medical displays, increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, and the rising number of diagnostic imaging centers are the major factors driving the growth of the market.
LED-backlit LCD displays held the largest share of the medical display market, by technology in 2017.
On the basis of technology, the market is subsegmented into CCFL-backlit LCD display, LED-backlit display, and OLED display. In 2017, the LED-backlit LCD displays segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical display market. High-quality medical images and the high power efficiency offered by LED-backlit LCDs are the major factors driving its adoption in the market.
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Medical Display Market"
140 – Tables
38 - Figures
199 – Pages
Download an Illustrative overview of the report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74058413
By panel size, the medical display market is segmented into under 22.9-inch panels, 23.0-26.9-inch panels, 27.0-41.9-inch panels, and above 42-inch panels. In 2017, the under 22.9-inch panels segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical display market. Advancements in miniature circuits, microcontroller functions, front-end amplification, and wireless data transmission are the major factors driving the growth of this segment in the market.
Based on application, the medical display market is segmented into diagnostic, surgical/ interventional, dentistry and other applications. The diagnostic application segment accounted for the largest share of medical display market in 2017. Factors such as the rapidly increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and the increasing number of patients being screened using imaging systems.
North America accounted for the largest share of the medical display market in 2017, followed by Europe. North America's large share in the global market is primarily driven by the high penetration of advanced technologies such as hybrid operating room technologies, increasing volume of medical screening due to rising incidence/prevalence of various diseases, and replacement of older technologies with advanced display technologies such as OLED.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=74058413
Prominent players in the healthcare medical display market include Barco (Belgium), EIZO (Japan), Sony (Japan), LG Display (South Korea), Novanta (US), FSN Medical (South Korea), Advantech (Taiwan), Quest International (US), STERIS (UK), Jusha Medical (China), Double Black Imaging (US), Dell (US), HP (US), Shenzhen Beacon Display (China), COJE Display (South Korea), and Axiomtek (Taiwan).
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Medical Display Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=74058413
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.