Apoptosis Assays Market: Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
Apoptosis Assays Market by Product (Caspase, Annexin V, DNA Fragmentation, Mitochondrial Assay), Detection Technology (Flow Cytometry, Florescence microscopy), Application (Stem Cell, Discovery & Development, Clinical Research) - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 09, 2020 ) The global apoptosis assays market is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2023 from USD 3.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.5%. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing funding for cancer research, growing cell-based research, and development of apoptosis-modulating drugs.
Objectives of the Study
To define, describe, segment, and forecast of the global apoptosis assays industry by product, application, detection technology, end user, and region
To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players
To forecast the size of the apoptosis assays market in five main regions (along with major countries) — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa
To profile key players in the global apoptosis assays market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares
To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions; new product/technology launches; expansions; collaborations and agreements; and R&D activities of the leading players in the global apoptosis assays market
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=9069428
The cell imaging & microscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on detection technology, the cell imaging and microscopy is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The cell imaging and microscopy segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to its increasing adoption of cell imaging and microscopy in diagnostic laboratories, drug discovery applications, and basic research.
Assay kits segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
On the basis of product, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the repeated consumption of assays in various apoptosis procedures. On the other hand, among all the detection technology, the flow cytometry is most widely used for apoptosis process.
APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The apoptosis assays market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in this region, large patient population, increasing healthcare spending, and growing interest of key players in APAC countries. Also, owing to the high growth opportunities in the APAC region, many manufacturers are expanding their global manufacturing bases to this region. With their low-cost manufacturing advantage, China and India are regarded as the most profitable manufacturing and R&D locations by manufacturers. However, the presence of a large number of local players in this region has led to intense price competition among global players operating in the APAC.
Key Players in Apoptosis Assays Market
The prominent players in the global apoptosis assays market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),Sartorius AG (Germany), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation(US), BioTek Instruments (US), PerkinElmer (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Canvax (Spain), Abnova (Taiwan), and Creative Bioarray (US).
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?
What are the major end users of apoptosis assays?
What are the application areas of the apoptosis assays?
Which are the major apoptosis assays kits?
Which are the detection technologies used for the apoptosis process?
Inquiry about Apoptosis Assays Market before buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=9069428
Objectives of the Study
To define, describe, segment, and forecast of the global apoptosis assays industry by product, application, detection technology, end user, and region
To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players
To forecast the size of the apoptosis assays market in five main regions (along with major countries) — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa
To profile key players in the global apoptosis assays market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares
To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions; new product/technology launches; expansions; collaborations and agreements; and R&D activities of the leading players in the global apoptosis assays market
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=9069428
The cell imaging & microscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on detection technology, the cell imaging and microscopy is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The cell imaging and microscopy segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to its increasing adoption of cell imaging and microscopy in diagnostic laboratories, drug discovery applications, and basic research.
Assay kits segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
On the basis of product, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the repeated consumption of assays in various apoptosis procedures. On the other hand, among all the detection technology, the flow cytometry is most widely used for apoptosis process.
APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The apoptosis assays market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in this region, large patient population, increasing healthcare spending, and growing interest of key players in APAC countries. Also, owing to the high growth opportunities in the APAC region, many manufacturers are expanding their global manufacturing bases to this region. With their low-cost manufacturing advantage, China and India are regarded as the most profitable manufacturing and R&D locations by manufacturers. However, the presence of a large number of local players in this region has led to intense price competition among global players operating in the APAC.
Key Players in Apoptosis Assays Market
The prominent players in the global apoptosis assays market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),Sartorius AG (Germany), Geno Technology (US), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation(US), BioTek Instruments (US), PerkinElmer (US), Promega Corporation (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Canvax (Spain), Abnova (Taiwan), and Creative Bioarray (US).
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?
What are the major end users of apoptosis assays?
What are the application areas of the apoptosis assays?
Which are the major apoptosis assays kits?
Which are the detection technologies used for the apoptosis process?
Inquiry about Apoptosis Assays Market before buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=9069428
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.