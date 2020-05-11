Glycomics / Glycobiology Market, Technological Advancements in Glycomics Instrumentation
Glycomics / Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography), Carbohydrates, Reagents & Chemicals), Application (Disease Diagnostics), End-User (Academic) -Global Forecasts to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 11, 2020 ) The global glycomics market is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.8%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing research activities on glycomics, rising R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growth in the proteomics market.
On the other hand, emerging countries such as India and China providing lucrative opportunities for players operating in this segment. However, the high cost of tools is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Restraining Factors:
🔽 The high cost of tools is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Drivers:
🔽Increasing R&D Expenditure and Funding for Proteomics and Glycomics
Research
🔽 Growth of the Proteomics Market
🔽Technological Advancements in Glycomics Instrumentation
Application for this Report:
🔽 Drug Discovery & Development
🔽 Disease Diagnostics
🔽 Other Applications (virology, cell biology, and microbiology)
The global glycomics market is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.8%
Key Players:
The prominent players operating in the glycomics market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Takara Bio (Japan), S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan), Waters Corporation (US), Asparia Glycomics S.L. (Spain), Bio-Techne (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), RayBiotech (US), Z Biotech (US), Chemily Glycoscience (US), Dextra Laboratories (UK), Lectenz Bio (US), and Ludger Ltd. (UK).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
