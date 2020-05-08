Urgent Care Apps Market with Ease of Communication and Growing at a CAGR of 41.3%
Urgent Care Apps Market by Type (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, Post-hospital Apps (Nurse Communication Apps, Rehab Apps, Medication Management Apps)), Clinical Area (Stroke, Trauma, STEMI) - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2020 ) The urgent care apps market is projected to reach USD 2,515.1 million by 2023 from USD 446.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 41.3%.
The growth of this market is influenced by a number of factors, such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the benefits offered by urgent care apps.
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the urgent care apps market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as directories, industry journals, databases such as Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Dun & Bradstreet; white papers; annual reports; company house documents; and SEC filings of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess the dynamics of this market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45792223
Objectives of the Study
To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global urgent care apps industry by type, clinical area, and region.
To forecast the size of the urgent care apps market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).
To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.
Industry Segmentation in Depth:
The report analyzes the urgent care apps market by type, clinical area, and region.
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps. In 2017, the post-hospital apps segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed the rising awareness of mobile apps to manage medications among patients and increasing demand for medication management & rehabilitation apps due to increasing number of stroke, trauma, and cardiac patients who need rehab support during post-hospital care.
Based on clinical area, the market is classified into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas. The trauma segment is expected to account for the largest share of the urgent care apps market in 2018. The increasing number of road accident across the globe is driving the growth of this segment. As the awareness to address trauma is increasing due to continuous efforts by health organizations, such as WHO, the adoption of apps to manage trauma and casualty among paramedics and emergency centers is also growing.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45792223
In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to the implementation of patient data safety regulations in the region, improving quality of care, increasing internet speeds, the need to reduce escalating healthcare costs, and a growing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery.
However, the usage of consumer instant messaging apps and high volume of miscategorized apps on Android and Apple stores are the key challenges for the growth of this market.
Some of the prominent players in this market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communications (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).
