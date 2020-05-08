Dental Bone Graft Substitutes: Increasing Demand in Dental Industry Driving Market Growth
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2020 ) According to a new market research report "Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market by Type (Synthetic Bone Grafts, Xenografts, Allografts, and Demineralized Allografts), by Application (Sinus Lift, Ridge Augmentation, Socket Preservation, Periodontal Defect Regeneration, and Implant Bone Regeneration), by Product (Biooss, Osteograf, Grafton, and Others) - Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, The global market is expected to reach USD 664.3 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016 to 2021.
Factors such as technological advancements in the field of dental bone grafts and increase in the number of bone grafting procedures are expected to drive the growth of the global dental bone grafts substitutes market. Several insurance providers in the U.S. and various countries in the European region have assisted the medical sector to introduce and encourage the usage of latest synthetic bone grafts and demineralized allografts.
This report mainly considers four types of dental bone graft substitutes – xenograft, synthetic bone grafts, allograft, and demineralized allograft. Using patient’s own bone (autograft) has traditionally been the most preferred method of bone grafting; however, increasing technological advancements have increased the number of synthetic graft options. The benefits of synthetic grafts include availability, sterility, and reduced morbidity. Also, the synthetic bone grafts have a longer shelf life and there is no risk of any disease. Because of these benefits, synthetic bone graft is the fastest-growing type in the dental bone graft substitutes market.
This research study is aimed at identifying emerging trends and opportunities in the global dental bone graft substitutes market. It provides comprehensive competitive landscape and identifies the key players with respect to market size and market share. The research study also includes a detailed segmentation of the global dental bone graft substitutes market on the basis of type, application, product, and region.
Apart from the market segmentation, this report also makes use of the Porter’s five forces analysis, which provides an in-depth analysis of the market by providing market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global dental bone graft substitutes market.
Prominent players in this market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Geistlich (Switzerland) DENTSPLY International (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), BioHorizons IPH, Inc. (U.S.), ACE Surgical Supply Company, Inc. (U.S.), RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), LifeNet Health (U.S.), and Dentium (Korea).
