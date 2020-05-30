Ballistic Protection Market Opportunities and Challenges — Global Forecast to 2025
Ballistic Protection Market by Material (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Bulletproof Glass, Fabric), Product, Technology, Threat Level (Level II & IIA, Level III & IIIA, Level IV & Above), Platform, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 30, 2020 ) This report provides a detailed study of the Ballistic Protection Market based on platform, application, raw material, product, technology, threat level, and region. It offers a complete overview of each segment of the ballistic protection industry, along with its market size analysis.
Ballistic protection refers to the protection of a body against projectiles of various shapes, sizes, and impact velocities. It is mainly required by soldiers, police, and security personnel in the military, law enforcement, and homeland security sectors. In addition to personal protection equipment (PPE), such as body armor and ballistic helmets, boots, and gloves, ballistic protection includes structural reinforcements to vehicles used in the land, airborne, and marine platforms. It offers protection from ballistic threats that soldiers and combat vehicles encounter on the battlefield. Ballistic protection systems are vital in defense and law enforcement forces to reduce the number of casualties and strengthen the protecting power of these forces.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=30112278
MarketsandMarkets projects the global ballistic protection market size to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Major factors driving the market growth include increasing geopolitical tensions in emerging counties, changing battlefield scenarios, need for lightweight, comfortable, and high strength materials and rising demand for personal protection.
By platform, the airborne segment of the ballistic protection market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for aircraft across various aviation platforms for military purposes is a significant factor driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increase in the military expenditure by multiple countries, including China and the US, is augmenting the demand for aircraft for military applications.
By application, the homeland security segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Homeland security officers majorly use personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes body vests, ballistic helmets, and gloves to ensure safety during any mission. For the officers involved in fire threats, a ballistic helmet protects the wearer against small arms fire and fragmentation threats.
Based on material, the ballistic protection market is segmented into metals and alloys, ceramics, composites, bulletproof glass, and fabric. The bulletproof glass segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary function of a ballistic material is not only to block high-speed bullets but also to defend the user from artillery shells, mortars, grenades, and other fragmenting devices. Ballistic materials are created with the integration of chemicals and technologies to fulfill the requirements. Military textiles and DEFcon Armor Technology are driving the growth in ballistic materials.
Based on the product segment, the ballistic protection market is segmented into personal protective equipment (PPE), ballistic containers, ballistic blocks, portable shelters, hull & body, weapon systems & optronics, and pilot seat protection, among others. The pilot seat protection segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for personal protective equipment for military and homeland security applications has increased significantly worldwide, owing to several factors, such as technological advancements of devices in soldier systems. Companies have been undertaking extensive research to develop an integrated soldier system with five enhanced capabilities provided to soldiers, which are, survivability, sustainability, lethality, mobility, and command, control, communication, computer, and intelligence. For all these systems, there is a need for ballistic protection.
Based on technology, the ballistic protection market is segmented into hard armor and soft armor. The soft armor segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for soft armor technology is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the usage of advanced personal protective equipment by the military and law enforcement personnel.
Based on the threat level, the ballistic protection market is segmented into level II & level II-A, level III & level III-A, and level IV A & above. Level II & level II-A, as well as level IV & above, is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Level II-A, level II and level IIIA are all soft body armor. Level III and level IV are hard plates designed to defeat projectiles at rifle speeds and, in most instances, must be used in conjunction with the soft body armor explicitly tested for that combination.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=30112278
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Ballistic protection refers to the protection of a body against projectiles of various shapes, sizes, and impact velocities. It is mainly required by soldiers, police, and security personnel in the military, law enforcement, and homeland security sectors. In addition to personal protection equipment (PPE), such as body armor and ballistic helmets, boots, and gloves, ballistic protection includes structural reinforcements to vehicles used in the land, airborne, and marine platforms. It offers protection from ballistic threats that soldiers and combat vehicles encounter on the battlefield. Ballistic protection systems are vital in defense and law enforcement forces to reduce the number of casualties and strengthen the protecting power of these forces.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=30112278
MarketsandMarkets projects the global ballistic protection market size to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Major factors driving the market growth include increasing geopolitical tensions in emerging counties, changing battlefield scenarios, need for lightweight, comfortable, and high strength materials and rising demand for personal protection.
By platform, the airborne segment of the ballistic protection market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for aircraft across various aviation platforms for military purposes is a significant factor driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increase in the military expenditure by multiple countries, including China and the US, is augmenting the demand for aircraft for military applications.
By application, the homeland security segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Homeland security officers majorly use personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes body vests, ballistic helmets, and gloves to ensure safety during any mission. For the officers involved in fire threats, a ballistic helmet protects the wearer against small arms fire and fragmentation threats.
Based on material, the ballistic protection market is segmented into metals and alloys, ceramics, composites, bulletproof glass, and fabric. The bulletproof glass segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary function of a ballistic material is not only to block high-speed bullets but also to defend the user from artillery shells, mortars, grenades, and other fragmenting devices. Ballistic materials are created with the integration of chemicals and technologies to fulfill the requirements. Military textiles and DEFcon Armor Technology are driving the growth in ballistic materials.
Based on the product segment, the ballistic protection market is segmented into personal protective equipment (PPE), ballistic containers, ballistic blocks, portable shelters, hull & body, weapon systems & optronics, and pilot seat protection, among others. The pilot seat protection segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for personal protective equipment for military and homeland security applications has increased significantly worldwide, owing to several factors, such as technological advancements of devices in soldier systems. Companies have been undertaking extensive research to develop an integrated soldier system with five enhanced capabilities provided to soldiers, which are, survivability, sustainability, lethality, mobility, and command, control, communication, computer, and intelligence. For all these systems, there is a need for ballistic protection.
Based on technology, the ballistic protection market is segmented into hard armor and soft armor. The soft armor segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for soft armor technology is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the usage of advanced personal protective equipment by the military and law enforcement personnel.
Based on the threat level, the ballistic protection market is segmented into level II & level II-A, level III & level III-A, and level IV A & above. Level II & level II-A, as well as level IV & above, is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Level II-A, level II and level IIIA are all soft body armor. Level III and level IV are hard plates designed to defeat projectiles at rifle speeds and, in most instances, must be used in conjunction with the soft body armor explicitly tested for that combination.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=30112278
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.