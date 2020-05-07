US Insomnia Market worth $4.24 Billion by 2021
U.S. Insomnia Market by Non-Pharmacological Therapy (CBTI, Hypnotherapy), Prescription Sleep Aids (Benzodiazepines, Non-Benzodiazepines (Zaleplon), Orexin Antagonist) & OTC Treatment (Antihistamine, Melatonin, Valerian Root))
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2020 ) The report “US Insomnia Market by Non-Pharmacological Therapy (CBTI, Hypnotherapy), Prescription Sleep Aids (Benzodiazepines, Non-Benzodiazepines (Zaleplon), Orexin Antagonist) & OTC Treatment (Antihistamine, Melatonin, Valerian Root)) — Forecasts to 2021”, provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, current market trends, and strategies impacting the U.S. insomnia market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue.
Browse 16 market data tables and 33 figures spread through 144 pages and in-depth TOC on “US Insomnia Market”.
The U.S. insomnia market is projected to reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2021 from USD 3.38 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the launch of new drugs for the treatment of insomnia and government support to control rising insomnia cost. However, due to the erosion in branded drugs sales and growing adoption of generics attributed to their low cost and equal efficacy as compared to branded products may hinder the growth of the market.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55727597
Based on the type of treatment, the U.S. insomnia market is segmented into non-pharmacological treatment and pharmacological treatment market. The pharmacological treatment market is further is categorized into prescription sleep aids and over-the-counter sleep aids. The OTC sleep aids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to their easier availability and low price as compared to prescription sleep aids. Furthermore, the publicity regarding the side effects of the prescription sleep aids has also steered the patients towards OTC sleep aid options.
The prescription sleep aids segment is categorised into non-benzodiazepines, benzodiazepines, orexin antagonists, melatonin receptor agonists, and other prescription sleep aids. The orexin antagonist sleep aids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its greater efficacy than non-benzodiazepine and benzodiazepine drugs. The OTC sleep aids is further segmented into antihistamines, melatonin, valerian roots, and other herbal and dietary supplements.
The non-pharmacological treatment market is categorised into cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBTI), hypnotherapy, and other alternative therapies. The other alternative therapies include exercise/ yoga, acupuncture, biofeedback, bright light therapy, music therapy, and aroma therapy. Most of these therapies are given in combination with CBTI and hypnotherapies in order to provide better results for insomnia patients. CBTI is the highly recommended treatment option for insomnia patients due to its most effective use with multiple approaches such as relaxation training, cognitive therapy, stimulus control (SC), sleep restriction therapy (SRT), sleep hygiene, biofeedback, and others that help doctors to understand and cure patient comprehensively. CBTI is followed by hypnotherapy, due to its advantage of curing insomnia with its root cause.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55727597
Some of the major players in the U.S. insomnia market market include Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.).
Browse 16 market data tables and 33 figures spread through 144 pages and in-depth TOC on “US Insomnia Market”.
The U.S. insomnia market is projected to reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2021 from USD 3.38 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the launch of new drugs for the treatment of insomnia and government support to control rising insomnia cost. However, due to the erosion in branded drugs sales and growing adoption of generics attributed to their low cost and equal efficacy as compared to branded products may hinder the growth of the market.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55727597
Based on the type of treatment, the U.S. insomnia market is segmented into non-pharmacological treatment and pharmacological treatment market. The pharmacological treatment market is further is categorized into prescription sleep aids and over-the-counter sleep aids. The OTC sleep aids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to their easier availability and low price as compared to prescription sleep aids. Furthermore, the publicity regarding the side effects of the prescription sleep aids has also steered the patients towards OTC sleep aid options.
The prescription sleep aids segment is categorised into non-benzodiazepines, benzodiazepines, orexin antagonists, melatonin receptor agonists, and other prescription sleep aids. The orexin antagonist sleep aids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its greater efficacy than non-benzodiazepine and benzodiazepine drugs. The OTC sleep aids is further segmented into antihistamines, melatonin, valerian roots, and other herbal and dietary supplements.
The non-pharmacological treatment market is categorised into cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBTI), hypnotherapy, and other alternative therapies. The other alternative therapies include exercise/ yoga, acupuncture, biofeedback, bright light therapy, music therapy, and aroma therapy. Most of these therapies are given in combination with CBTI and hypnotherapies in order to provide better results for insomnia patients. CBTI is the highly recommended treatment option for insomnia patients due to its most effective use with multiple approaches such as relaxation training, cognitive therapy, stimulus control (SC), sleep restriction therapy (SRT), sleep hygiene, biofeedback, and others that help doctors to understand and cure patient comprehensively. CBTI is followed by hypnotherapy, due to its advantage of curing insomnia with its root cause.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=55727597
Some of the major players in the U.S. insomnia market market include Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Pernix Therapeutics Holdings (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.