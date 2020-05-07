Medical Gas Market | Growing Demand for Home Healthcare | Growing at a CAGR of 6.2%
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2020 ) The medical gas and equipment market has evolved significantly owing to various technological advancements. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidence of respiratory diseases as a result of the high prevalence of tobacco use and rising pollution levels, rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of preterm births, and growing demand for home healthcare are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
[401 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Medical Gas Market to grow from USD 14.83 billion in 2018 to USD 20.04 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
Driver: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases;
With changes in lifestyle and eating habits, the number of people suffering from obesity and related disorders across the globe has increased significantly in the last few years. The global prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016 According to the WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults (18 years and older) were reportedly overweight, globally. Of these, over 650 million were found to be obese. Additionally, in 2016, ~340 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 were found to be overweight/obese across the globe.
Obesity is regarded as one of the major factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, including heart disorders and diabetes. The WHO has stated that in the last two decades, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of diabetes, heart diseases, and other non-communicable diseases, globally.
By pure gases type, the oxygen segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Among the type of pure gases used in the medical gas and equipment market, the oxygen segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can mainly be attributed to the presence of a large patient base suffering from respiratory diseases and the increasing number of patients undergoing emergency medical care.
By form of delivery, the pure gases in high-pressure cylinders segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The pure gases in high-pressure cylinders is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. This is mainly due to the widespread use of these devices in home healthcare setups and hospitals. Many of the major players in the medical gases and equipment market also offer products in high-pressure cylinders.
By medical gas mixtures type, the therapeutic applications segment to accounted for the largest share of the market
On the basis of type, the lung diffusion mixtures segment accounted for the largest share of the medical gas mixtures market in 2017. This can primarily be attributed to the increase in the number of chronic diseases, the high proportion of untreated patients, and the growing aging population.
Key Market Players:
The Linde Group (Germany)
Air Liquide (France)
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US)
Praxair, Inc. (US)
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the medical gases and equipment market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the developing healthcare industry across China and India is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market during the forecast period. In addition, factors such as increasing incidence of respiratory diseases as well as growth in the healthcare infrastructure and the per capita income in this region are also expected to drive the growth of the medical gases and equipment market in this region.
