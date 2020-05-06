Video Streaming Software Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2022
Video Streaming Software Market by Solution (Transcoding & Processing, Video Management, Video Security), Service (Professional & Managed), Streaming Type (Live & Video On Demand Streaming), Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 06, 2020 ) Video streaming technology facilitates the transmission of video files with the help of streaming transcoders, streaming servers, and other related software, to provide uninterrupted videos to the viewers. Concerns over the security and privacy of the video content can be seen hindering the growth of the video streaming market, but this is expected to be impactful for a short period only. MarketsandMarkets expects the global video streaming market size to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.50 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2%.
Companies such as Brightcove, Inc., Haivision, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaltura, Inc., Kollective Technology, Inc., Ooyala, Inc., Panopto, Polycom, Inc., Qumu Corporation, Sonic Foundry, Inc., VBrick, and Wowza Media Systems, LLC have created leading video streaming software and platforms to cater to the needs and demands of the video streaming software market. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches.
The key market players are entering into collaborations and partnerships to provide innovative offerings and increase profitability. For instance, IBM Corporation adopted the strategies of partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches. In April 2016, IBM partnered with the CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster, to deploy its Cloud Video Clearleap platform, which will enable CBC to provide next-generation, ad-supported streaming video services to Canadian customers
Wowza Media Systems adopted the strategies of partnerships, new product launches, and product upgradations to expand its market presence. In April 2017, Wowza released new updates of its Wowza Streaming Engine (version 4.7) and Wowza Streaming Cloud Service. These updates were aimed to assist broadcasters to deliver large-scale streams to global audiences through Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and Facebook Live. The updates also improved the monitoring and resiliency of streaming workflows.
North America is expected to have the largest market share due to various factors, such as collaborations between governments and network arenas, institutional partnerships, and large-scale investments in outsourced video streaming solutions and services. APAC offers potential growth opportunities owing to the increasing usage of digital media among organizations and individuals, and the rising awareness about business productivity in the APAC region.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
