Water Scarcity Concerns And Increasing Water Conservation Activities Across The Globe to Drive The Demand For Irrigation Automation technologies
Automated drip irrigation systems have a life span of more than ten years and a higher efficiency rate which makes it the most adopted type of irrigation system in countries such as the US, Canada, Brazil, and Spain, for vegetable and row crops.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 06, 2020 ) The global irrigation automation market is estimated to account for a value of USD 2.8billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 18.5% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 6.7billion by 2025. The irrigation automation market is projected to witness significant growth due to increasing water scarcity and droughts across the globe. Increased farm mechanization and developing irrigation infrastructure are expected to tackle the problem of water availability for agricultural processes.
By irrigation type, the irrigation automation market has been segmented into sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, and surface irrigation. Drip irrigation system accounted for the largest market share in 2020, by value, in the irrigation automation market as it is the most preferred and effective method of irrigation which ensures root-to-root watering without water wastage in the form of evaporation or run-off.
The market for irrigation automation, by the system, has been segmented into automatic and semi-automatic. The semi-automatic segment accounted for the larger market share in 2020, by value, in the irrigation automation market due to its lower cost of installation and maintenance which is a key factor for small farm holding farmers when opting for irrigation automation systems.
The market for irrigation automation, by end-use application, has been segmented into agricultural and non-agricultural uses. The agricultural segment includes open field and greenhouses, whereas the non-agricultural segment includes golf courses, lawns, and sports grounds.
The market for irrigation automation, by components, has been segmented into components, sensors, sprinklers, and valves. The sensors are further categorized into weather-based, soil-based, and fertigation sensors. The controller is the major component of the whole irrigation automation system which is integrated with other components.
Some of the major players in the irrigation automation marketareThe Toro Company (US), Hunter Industries (US), Valmont Industries Inc. (US), Rain Bird (US), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), and Netafim (Israel). New product & technology launchesand acquisitions are some of the major strategies adopted by the leading players in the irrigation automation market to enhance their market presence by diversifying their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and expand their product portfolios.
Some of the major players in the irrigation automation marketareThe Toro Company (US), Hunter Industries (US), Valmont Industries Inc. (US), Rain Bird (US), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), and Netafim (Israel). New product & technology launchesand acquisitions are some of the major strategies adopted by the leading players in the irrigation automation market to enhance their market presence by diversifying their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and expand their product portfolios.
