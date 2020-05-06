IV Equipment Market | Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 06, 2020 ) The overall IV equipment market is expected to grow from USD 10.07 billion in 2017 to USD 13.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022. Intravenous (IV) therapy devices are used to administer liquid substances directly into a vein. They can deliver nutrients or medications such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers.
Target Audience for this Report:
⏩ Medical device manufacturers and distributors
⏩ Research and development institutions
⏩ Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers
⏩ Market research and consulting firms
⏩ Venture capitalists and investors
⏩ Government organizations
The risk of chronic diseases increases with age. Among the geriatric population, the prevalence rate of chronic diseases is 64 per 1,000 persons. According to WHO, the global share of the geriatric population (aged 65 years or above) increased from 7.3% in 2005 to 8.7% in 2017 and is expected to continue to grow as a proportion of the world population, reaching 9.3% by 2020.
Intravenous (IV) therapy devices are used to administer liquid substances directly into a vein. They can deliver nutrients or medications such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers.
The IV equipment market has been segmented, on the basis of product into IV catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks & check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors, and other IV equipment. The market for securement devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.
The IV equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for IV equipment and accessories in the APAC region is majorly driven by factors such as the large population base in the region, rising geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, improving accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, growing penetration of health insurance, increasing demand for advanced technologies, growing investments in emerging APAC countries by key market players, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas.
Key Market Players
Some of the prominent players in the global IV equipment market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter Interanl Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), and AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.). These players adopted both organic as well as inorganic strategies such as product launches and enhancements, collaborations and agreements, acquisitions and grant to sustain in this market.
