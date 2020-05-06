Autoinjectors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts
Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular diseases, Psoriasis, Migraine), Type (Disposable, and Reusable), End Users (Homecare, and Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2023
How much is the Autoinjectors Market worth?
The autoinjectors market is projected to reach USD 85.31 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 28.91 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.2%. Growth in the global autoinjectors market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, the rising incidence of anaphylaxis, the increasing number of regulatory approvals, the availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, favorable reimbursements and government support, and technological advancements in autoinjector devices.
The patent expiry of biologics in the coming years is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the autoinjectors market
Autoinjectors are used to self-administer drugs for the treatment of various diseases and conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and anaphylaxis. Autoinjectors are easy to use, portable, and improve dosing accuracy, making them one of the most popular methods for the self-administration of drugs.
Disposable autoinjectors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Disposable autoinjectors are the most-preferred autoinjectors due to their ease of use and the presence of a built-in glass syringe (eliminates the need for manually loading the glass syringe), which makes it more convenient for patients with reduced dexterity or visual impairments.
The rheumatoid arthritis segment to account for the largest share of the autoinjectors market.
The demand for autoinjectors for this therapy segment is fueled by the increasing incidence of RA across the globe. According to the CDC, an estimated 43.7 million adults (22.7% of the total population) in the US annually are affected by some form of arthritis, RA, gout, lupus, or fibromyalgia. By 2040, an estimated 78 million (26%) US adults aged 18 years or older are projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis.
North America to witness the highest market growth during the forecast period
The large share of the North American autoinjectors market can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of autoimmune and chronic diseases, increasing prevalence of anaphylaxis, and the increasing number of FDA approvals in the region.
Critical questions the report answers:
⏩ Which are the most significant revenue-generating regions for the market?
⏩ What are the significant upcoming trends in the market?
⏩ How will the market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics?
⏩ Which end-user segment is expected to witness maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period?
