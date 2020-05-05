At Home Gaming Night! A Solution to Your Stay-At-Home Blues!
Now available to the public, real slot machines that were used in Las Vegas casinos!
It’s official, we at IN THE NEW AGE have acquired a direct distributorship to sell actual slot machines that were used in some of Las Vegas most popular casinos, including but not limited to; Caesars Palace, The Stratosphere Casino, Binions, The Palmsion’s casino, New York-New York, The Mirage, Treasure Island, the Hard Rock casino hotel, Mandalay Bay, and last but far from least the world famous Bellagio!
Additionally, many of the casino slot machines we sell have come from some of the most famous Indian nation casinos including but not limited to; WinStar World Casino and Resort, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mohegan Sun, Seminole Hard Rock Casino, San Manuel Indian Casino, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Choctaw Casino Resort.
So, if you think this sounds exciting right? I mean, to be able to own your very own casino game like a Ballys slot machine, and IGT slot machine, or a Williams (WMS) slot machine, right? However, in addition to the slotmachines, we even sell multi game casino machines like the world famous IGT Game king, or the IGT Heaxbreaker!
Now, for a noticeably short list of our most popular selling slot machines we currently offer but not limited to.
Bally slot machine:
Bally Cash Spin, Bally Roulette slot machine, Bally Platinum Quick, Bally Hot Hot penny slot machine, and the world famous, possibly the most iconic Bally slot machine ever made the Bally
Blazing 7’s!
IGT slot machines:
IGT Davinci Diamonds slot machine, IGT Lucky Larry’s Lobster Mania slot machine, IGT Mayan Riches slot machine, the world famous IGT Cleopatra 1 and Cleopatra 2 slot machine, and of course let us not forget the IGT Texas Tea slot machine.
Williams (WMS) slot machines:
The Williams Multigame video poker, video keno, and video slot machine, the Williams Lady Godiva, and here is a good one, try pronouncing the one Invaders from the Planet Moolah slot machine!
Of course, what would a real Las Vegas slot machine be if you could not use real money to play is, and of course wouldn’t you want to have your friends, family, and neighbors over for casino night? Of course, you would right! Therefore, each slot machine we sell includes a new updated currency acceptor that accepts all US dollar bills including fifty and one hundred-dollar bills! But do not worry, I did not forget about the winnings. This is what every slot machine includes either a “hand-pay” option, or the most common pay-selection, and actual “Ticket-printer,” that prints out a voucher indication the amount of winning points.
Ok, don’t worry, I know what you are thinking. You are wondering where to place your slot machine and to set it down on what right? But worry not! You can purchase a genuine slot machine stand to place your new casino slot machine on. But wait, what would an at home casino be without a few more fund games to play, am I right? So, check this out!
Aside from our Las Vegas casino slot machines, we sell real full-size stand-up, and cocktail sit-down video arcade games that include between 400-3,500 classic arcade games all in one arcade game machine. The arcade games include but not at all limited to; Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Galaga, Dig Dig, Burger Time, Frogger, Tempest, Karate Champ, Q-birt, Asteroids, Space Invaders and more! Ok, I know, so you like pinball, right?
In addition to the slot machine and the arcade games, we sell the most advanced virtual pinball machine on the market, it is called the Vpin!
The Vpin includes a large 42” LCD table-screen and includes over 2,000 pinball games and video games such as but not limited to; Pinbot, Eight Ball Deluxe, Comet, Space Shuttle, Batman, Avengers, Pirates of the Caribbean, Pacman, Galaxian and so many ore. Also, in case you are wondering how can a pinball machine play arcade games too, it’s because the Vpin video pinball machines includes 2-sets of flipper buttons, 2-joystickes, and lost of buttons for un limited video arcade game play! But, don’t worry, we didn’t forget a solution for some music!
To add to your at-home casino party, casino night, or quite frankly, gaming night, you can purchase a brand-new handmade jukebox by Rock-Ola jukebox company!
We sell the nostalgic bubbler jukeboxes in different cabinet finishes like oak, walnut, gloss white, gloss black. Additionally, we offer some branded Rock-Ola jukeboxes including The Elvis jukebox, the Harley Davidson jukebox, the Jack Daniels jukebox, and the very sought-after Rock-Ola 90th Anniversary jukebox! Also, all jukeboxes are available in the classic vinyl-45 record player, the CD jukebox, and the high-tech Rock-Ola Music Center!
To get started on your journey for a stay-at-home gaming night visit us today!
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
