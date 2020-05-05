Flexible & Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market - Segmentation, Major Players & Geographical Analysis
Flexible & Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes), Application (Urolithiasis, Urinary Stricture, Kidney Cancer), End User (ASCS, Hospitals), and Region (US, Canada, Asia, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 05, 2020 ) The high incidence of urolithiasis across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of this market. The rapidly increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, and improving hospital infrastructures are the other major factors that are expected to support the growth of the flexible ureteroscopy market in the coming years.
The ureteroscopy market is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million by 2023 from USD 809.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.4%.
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.
The Objectives of this Study are as follows:
To define, describe, and forecast the semi-rigid ureteroscopy market by product type, application, end user, and region
To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
To identify the micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
The flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region.
By product type, the flexible & semi-rigid market is categorized into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market in 2018. Also, technological advancements are allowing hospitals to switch from rigid/semi-rigid ureteroscopes to flexible and fully digital ureteroscopes for improving the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment procedures as well as reducing their overall cost. The flexible ureteroscopes market is further segmented into fiber optic and digital ureteroscopes
Based on application, the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment. Market growth can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of kidney stones and the widespread adoption of ureteroscopes in diagnostics.
On the basis of region, the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is expected to command the largest share of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of kidney stones in this region and the large number of surgeries performed each year. However, the high cost of ureteroscopy procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in this market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.