Global Network Slicing Market anticipated to reach USD 302.2 Million by 2022
The report on the Global Network Slicing Market covers Industry Size, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, historical trends, dynamics, country-level analysis for every segment, key Vendor’s share analysis, competitive landscape and supply
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2020 ) The report "Global Network Slicing Market by Technology (SDN & NFV, and C-RAN), Service (Network Testing, Orchestration, Planning & Optimization), Application Area (Remote Monitoring, Real-Time Streaming, & Network Monitoring), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The global network slicing market size is expected to grow from USD 112.3 Million in 2017 to USD 302.2 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The major forces driving the growth of the network slicing market include the increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks, virtualization of networks, significant growth in the mobile data traffic volumes, and the rising demand for high-speed and large network coverage. Moreover, the rising adoption rate of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices and agile networks are also expected to drive the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120515704
The remote monitoring application area is expected to hold the largest market share in the network slicing market during the forecast period
As global businesses are adopting the digital platforms, remote monitoring has become a crucial part in maintaining a competitive edge in the market. The remote monitoring application area is a cloud-based end-to-end monitoring technology that operates multiple machines from remote locations. The 5G network is said to be gaining traction across every industry and new possibilities are emerging, due to the improved addressal of solutions and extended security services, in addition to the higher bandwidth in the wireless communication link. 5G solutions represent a paradigm shift in the remote monitoring application and its tracking possibilities, enhanced with information transmission between the sensors. This paradigm shift helps in using remote monitoring in medical-grade wearables, virtual doctor-patient interactions, and remote operation of vehicles and surveillance, and remotely operated robotic surgeries. For instance, NTT DOCOMO collaborated with DeNA Co., Ltd. to enhance the safety of self-driving vehicles using remote monitoring and passenger assistance. In the trial, a vehicle and a remote center would be connected via a 5G network that boasts of ultra-high-speed data rates beyond 10Gbps, excess capacity, extra-low latency, and massive connectivity, compared to the existing mobile communication systems.
North America is expected to have the largest market share in the network slicing market during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the network slicing market during the forecast period. In this region, operators have heavily invested in 5G tests and trials. Initially, 5G was deployed to provide additional capacity and coverage in areas, where the Long Term Evolution (LTE) footprint was already present. In North America, the US is said to be leading the next-generation of wireless technologies. The US is the global leader of 4G LTE. According to Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), a US trade association stated that 99.6% of the Americans now have access to 4G, which means, nearly every American can access the mobile broadband at speeds up to tens of Mbps per second. In terms of network slicing, universities and private industries are partnering together to examine some of the potential technologies. For example, the Polytechnic Institute of New York University (NYU-Poly) and Samsung have partnered together to study and develop projects for 5G slicing. This project aims at developing a smarter and less expensive wireless infrastructure using smaller and lighter antennas, with directional beam forming operating at a less-crowded mmWave spectrum.
The major vendors in the network slicing market include Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Intel (US), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), SK Telecom (South Korea), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Telefónica (Spain), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NTT DOCOMO (Japan).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-slicing-market-120515704.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/network-slicing.asp
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=120515704
The remote monitoring application area is expected to hold the largest market share in the network slicing market during the forecast period
As global businesses are adopting the digital platforms, remote monitoring has become a crucial part in maintaining a competitive edge in the market. The remote monitoring application area is a cloud-based end-to-end monitoring technology that operates multiple machines from remote locations. The 5G network is said to be gaining traction across every industry and new possibilities are emerging, due to the improved addressal of solutions and extended security services, in addition to the higher bandwidth in the wireless communication link. 5G solutions represent a paradigm shift in the remote monitoring application and its tracking possibilities, enhanced with information transmission between the sensors. This paradigm shift helps in using remote monitoring in medical-grade wearables, virtual doctor-patient interactions, and remote operation of vehicles and surveillance, and remotely operated robotic surgeries. For instance, NTT DOCOMO collaborated with DeNA Co., Ltd. to enhance the safety of self-driving vehicles using remote monitoring and passenger assistance. In the trial, a vehicle and a remote center would be connected via a 5G network that boasts of ultra-high-speed data rates beyond 10Gbps, excess capacity, extra-low latency, and massive connectivity, compared to the existing mobile communication systems.
North America is expected to have the largest market share in the network slicing market during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the network slicing market during the forecast period. In this region, operators have heavily invested in 5G tests and trials. Initially, 5G was deployed to provide additional capacity and coverage in areas, where the Long Term Evolution (LTE) footprint was already present. In North America, the US is said to be leading the next-generation of wireless technologies. The US is the global leader of 4G LTE. According to Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA), a US trade association stated that 99.6% of the Americans now have access to 4G, which means, nearly every American can access the mobile broadband at speeds up to tens of Mbps per second. In terms of network slicing, universities and private industries are partnering together to examine some of the potential technologies. For example, the Polytechnic Institute of New York University (NYU-Poly) and Samsung have partnered together to study and develop projects for 5G slicing. This project aims at developing a smarter and less expensive wireless infrastructure using smaller and lighter antennas, with directional beam forming operating at a less-crowded mmWave spectrum.
The major vendors in the network slicing market include Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Intel (US), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), SK Telecom (South Korea), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Telefónica (Spain), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NTT DOCOMO (Japan).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-slicing-market-120515704.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/network-slicing.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.