IN THE NEW AGE! A New Kind of Game Room Products Company
While so many of the other game room companies seem to be stuck in the stone-age, we are much different, here is why!
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE, LLC (inthenewage.com) IN THE NEW AGE, LLC. Was formed by J.M. Bolin in 2019. However, prior to this, James had founded and operated several other companies starting from 1997 just when the internet really took off and people were actually starting to shop online for products, and from this, James founded one of the first game room related companies on the internet, one of which sold many of the same products you see on IN THE NEW AGE today. The products including but not limited to, arcade games, jukeboxes, game tables, slot machines and more. However, because of the economic crash of 2008-2009, James exited out of that industry and entered the field of holistic health machines. However, due to an economic boom in the economy, James decided to reopen an all new type of game room business that included other products as well. And when asked, James explained it like this.
Because of companies like Amazon, people are less inclided to visit and purchase from a website that is focused on one industry, I.E. the game room business. And then James continues to explain more.
Even back during the early 2,000’s and all through the current year, 2020, I am amazed at all the game room related companies have not caught up with the times yet, or should I say, they seem to be stuck in the stone age. But, let me be clear, I am not trying to seem insulting or disrespectful in anyway, however, when I look at some of these companies and the way the describe their products, and their online shopping carts, I myself would think twice about spending my hard earned money with them. What I mean is, when you visit their website, they are still selling the very same arcade games, pinball machines, and jukeboxes that they were selling 15 and 20 years ago, when someone paid $2,900 for an arcade game, you received a game machine with only Pac-man, or Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, or if you were lucky 2 or 3 games in one cabinet. Also, many of them are using age-old shopping-cart platforms that are unsecure, unlike like ours!
Let’s face it, were are living in a new age where people are smart enough to know what they want, and what they want is a product that gives them MORE SATISFACTION and MORE FOR THE MONEY, am I right? Additionally, they are still advertising many arcade games, jukeboxes, pinball machines that are no longer made. So, how could someone possibly take a chance on a company like that. Also, I am surprised that so many of them are even able to accept credit cards without their credit card processors shutting down their merchant accounts. Again, I do not wish to seem at all insulting, but please BUYER BEWRE!
When I decided to get back into the game room business, I absolutely knew I needed to be different than the rest, likewise, while everyone else is still thinking inside the box, and for the few thinking outside the box, I knew I had to think BEYOND THE BOX, therefore, our company and website has manifested itself into what you see today, a diversified selection of super-cool products, yet, keeping our foundation of game room products intact, after all, this is what I appreciate the most, anything arcade game and jukebox related!
Then, when asked, “What’s with the other “non-related” game room products, like the health machines, the statues, the high-dollar timepieces,” this is how James put it.
“Like I said before, I wanted to sell products that were absolutely super-cool, unique, hard to find, greatly needed and or greatly sought after!”
Then when asked, “So what are you, a game room company, and arcade game company, a tiny Amazon type store, how do you classify your online company?”
Then, J.M. Bolin said it like this. “We are not any of those, we are simply, “IN THE NEW AGE!” We are living in a new age, thus, we are “IN THE NEW AGE,” PUN INTENDED! IN THE NEW AGE (InTheNewAge.com ).
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
