Rock-Ola Jukebox – Own One – Enjoy It – Triple Your Money on It!
Own possibly the rarest new jukebox in the world!
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE
inthenewage.com
If you look at the prices of Rock-Ola jukeboxes that were made back in the 1950's, and the 1960's, those very same bubbler jukeboxes that once had price tags well under $1,000 US, now on the market as an antique JUKEBOX, can demand a selling price anywhere between $10,000 - $20,000 US. With, one must consider the following.
If you were in the market to purchase a jukebox, and you had an extra $8,000+ to spend on a jukebox, the smart choice would be to buy a Rock-Ola, and this is for several reasons.
1. Rock-Ola jukebox company is the only real jukebox manufacturer left in the United States, and all North America.
2. Rock-Ola is one of the only jukebox manufacturers left in the world, and I am not including some of those other companies like Crosley Radio who mass produces jukeboxes made of plastic in China. A Crosley jukebox is not and never was a commercial jukebox, let a long a commercial quality jukebox. Additionally, there are companies trying to sell these plastics made Crosley jukeboxes for $8,000 - $10,000US! So, why would some pay as much, if not more for a plastic, non-commercial quality jukebox made on the assembly line in China for same price as hand-made Rock-Ola jukebox made in the United States? It is simple because they did not bother to do their homework. So, this is my point. Additionally, there is no way in the world that $8,000 - $10,000 Crosley jukebox is going to increase in value. If you do not agree, then try and find anything electronic or electric that has increased in value ten, triple or even quad drupel in value that was made in China.
Here is a list of jukeboxes currently made my Rock-Ola, and sold through IN THE NEW AGE, an authorized world Rock-Ola jukebox dealer
Vinyl-45 record playing jukeboxes:
(Vinyl-45 Rock-Ola's are extremely rare and collectible. Additionally, they will most likely be discontinued in a year or qi
THE ROCK-OLA BUBBLER 45 RPM VINYL JUKEBOX IS THE ONLY AUTHENTIC BRAND-NEW AMERICAN JUKEBOX ON THE PLANET! IT PLAYS 100 X 45RPM VINYL RECORDS AS WELL AS HAVING THE ABILITY TO STREAM MUSIC VIA BLUE TOOTH. WE HAVE TAKEN THE VERY BEST OF THE OLD AND RUN THE SOUND THROUGH VALVES AND HAVE PROJECTED IT THROUGH A POWERFUL 425-WATT AMPLIFIER. THIS JUKEBOX HAS THE BEST SOUND, THE MOST SELECTIONS AND IS WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT FROM THE GREATEST JUKEBOX COMPANY THAT GAVE ITS NAME TO ROCK N ROLL….
DRAWING INSPIRATION FROM THE WURLITZER 1015, THE WORLD’S FIRST ‘ORIGINAL JUKEBOX’, THIS CLASSIC DESIGN HAS ENDURED OVER 50 YEARS WITH VERY FEW CHANGES OVER THE YEARS. THE BUBBLER SHARES THE WURLITZER’S FAMOUS GRILLE, WHICH IS MADE FROM DIE-CAST METAL AND GETS ITS NAME FROM THE POCKETS OF AIR THAT FLOAT UP TO THE TOP OF THE EIGHT BUBBLE TUBES LINING THE MACHINE. THESE BUBBLES SLIDE THROUGH THE DEEP, HYPNOTIZING COLORS CREATED BY THE ROTATING PILASTERS, MAKING THE BUBBLER AS ENCHANTING TO THE EYE AS IT IS TO THE EAR. THIS BEAUTIFUL, ICONIC MACHINE IS ROBUST TOO, WITH A STRONG HAND-BUILT CABINET WHICH COMES IN A CHOICE OF LIGHT OAK, WALNUT, OR SATIN BLACK, WHICH ALLOWS SOME OF THE WOOD GRAIN TO SHOW THROUGH. ALSO AVAILABLE AT A SLIGHTLY HIGHER COST IS GLOSS BLACK AND GLOSS WHITE FINISHES.
IT HAS THE HONOR OF HAVING THE BEST SOUND QUALITY OF ANY NEW JUKEBOX, WITH ITS MANY INNOVATIVE FEATURES ALL WORKING IN CONJUNCTION TO BRING YOU PERFECT SOUND QUALITY AT BOTH HIGH AND LOW VOLUMES. AS STANDARD, IT IS FITTED WITH A BLUETOOTH DONGLE THAT ALLOWS A REMOTE CONNECTION SO THAT IT CAN BE PAIRED WITH ANY BLUE TOOTH MUSIC DEVICE (E.G. IPHONE).
Available models and cabinet colors:
ROCK-OLA JUKEBOX VINYL 45 oak cabinets, walnut cabinets, the John Papa special edition (exceedingly rare, HIGHLY collectible!)
CD-playing jukeboxes:
The Rock-Ola CD-playing jukeboxes have a CD capacity of 100 cd's.
Available models and cabinet colors:
Rock-Ola cd jukeboxes come in cabinet finishes as follows, Oak, walnut, black onyx, whit onyx.
Limited edition models are as follows and considered extremely rare and collectible, The Elvis Presley in whit onyx, and black onyx. The Jack Daniels, the Harley Davidson, the Peacock, and the Gazelle!
Rock-Ola Music center jukeboxes are their digital downloadable jukeboxes.
The music center jukeboxes include a touch-screen LCD screen, a Tb hard drive with an estimated song capacity of 60,000+! Now, personally, I do not know of anyone who has over 60,000 songs to listen to. However, like Rock-Ola jukeboxes have proven in the past to become very collectible and desirable, imaging leaving your Rock-Ola music center jukebox to your kids and grandchildren, Now, combine several generation of music, 60,000+ song capacity should suffice future owners of your digital jukebox. Unless of course, in another 20-years you decide to sell it and MAKE 2-times what you initially paid for it.
Music centers are available in the following cabinet finishes, Walnut, oak, black onyx, and white onyx.
Special edition models are The Elvis Presley in whit onyx, and black onyx. The Jack Daniels, the Harley Davidson, the Peacock, the Gazelle and the American beauty!
Last but not lease in perhaps the rarest of the rarest the; ROCK-OLA JUKEBOX MUSIC CENTER (90th Anniversary Edition) current price tag of $12,000+, providing any more of these most desirable jukeboxes are even made any more, or if any are left!
To learn more about all Rock-Ola jukeboxes visit us at:
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
inthenewage.com
If you look at the prices of Rock-Ola jukeboxes that were made back in the 1950's, and the 1960's, those very same bubbler jukeboxes that once had price tags well under $1,000 US, now on the market as an antique JUKEBOX, can demand a selling price anywhere between $10,000 - $20,000 US. With, one must consider the following.
If you were in the market to purchase a jukebox, and you had an extra $8,000+ to spend on a jukebox, the smart choice would be to buy a Rock-Ola, and this is for several reasons.
1. Rock-Ola jukebox company is the only real jukebox manufacturer left in the United States, and all North America.
2. Rock-Ola is one of the only jukebox manufacturers left in the world, and I am not including some of those other companies like Crosley Radio who mass produces jukeboxes made of plastic in China. A Crosley jukebox is not and never was a commercial jukebox, let a long a commercial quality jukebox. Additionally, there are companies trying to sell these plastics made Crosley jukeboxes for $8,000 - $10,000US! So, why would some pay as much, if not more for a plastic, non-commercial quality jukebox made on the assembly line in China for same price as hand-made Rock-Ola jukebox made in the United States? It is simple because they did not bother to do their homework. So, this is my point. Additionally, there is no way in the world that $8,000 - $10,000 Crosley jukebox is going to increase in value. If you do not agree, then try and find anything electronic or electric that has increased in value ten, triple or even quad drupel in value that was made in China.
Here is a list of jukeboxes currently made my Rock-Ola, and sold through IN THE NEW AGE, an authorized world Rock-Ola jukebox dealer
Vinyl-45 record playing jukeboxes:
(Vinyl-45 Rock-Ola's are extremely rare and collectible. Additionally, they will most likely be discontinued in a year or qi
THE ROCK-OLA BUBBLER 45 RPM VINYL JUKEBOX IS THE ONLY AUTHENTIC BRAND-NEW AMERICAN JUKEBOX ON THE PLANET! IT PLAYS 100 X 45RPM VINYL RECORDS AS WELL AS HAVING THE ABILITY TO STREAM MUSIC VIA BLUE TOOTH. WE HAVE TAKEN THE VERY BEST OF THE OLD AND RUN THE SOUND THROUGH VALVES AND HAVE PROJECTED IT THROUGH A POWERFUL 425-WATT AMPLIFIER. THIS JUKEBOX HAS THE BEST SOUND, THE MOST SELECTIONS AND IS WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT FROM THE GREATEST JUKEBOX COMPANY THAT GAVE ITS NAME TO ROCK N ROLL….
DRAWING INSPIRATION FROM THE WURLITZER 1015, THE WORLD’S FIRST ‘ORIGINAL JUKEBOX’, THIS CLASSIC DESIGN HAS ENDURED OVER 50 YEARS WITH VERY FEW CHANGES OVER THE YEARS. THE BUBBLER SHARES THE WURLITZER’S FAMOUS GRILLE, WHICH IS MADE FROM DIE-CAST METAL AND GETS ITS NAME FROM THE POCKETS OF AIR THAT FLOAT UP TO THE TOP OF THE EIGHT BUBBLE TUBES LINING THE MACHINE. THESE BUBBLES SLIDE THROUGH THE DEEP, HYPNOTIZING COLORS CREATED BY THE ROTATING PILASTERS, MAKING THE BUBBLER AS ENCHANTING TO THE EYE AS IT IS TO THE EAR. THIS BEAUTIFUL, ICONIC MACHINE IS ROBUST TOO, WITH A STRONG HAND-BUILT CABINET WHICH COMES IN A CHOICE OF LIGHT OAK, WALNUT, OR SATIN BLACK, WHICH ALLOWS SOME OF THE WOOD GRAIN TO SHOW THROUGH. ALSO AVAILABLE AT A SLIGHTLY HIGHER COST IS GLOSS BLACK AND GLOSS WHITE FINISHES.
IT HAS THE HONOR OF HAVING THE BEST SOUND QUALITY OF ANY NEW JUKEBOX, WITH ITS MANY INNOVATIVE FEATURES ALL WORKING IN CONJUNCTION TO BRING YOU PERFECT SOUND QUALITY AT BOTH HIGH AND LOW VOLUMES. AS STANDARD, IT IS FITTED WITH A BLUETOOTH DONGLE THAT ALLOWS A REMOTE CONNECTION SO THAT IT CAN BE PAIRED WITH ANY BLUE TOOTH MUSIC DEVICE (E.G. IPHONE).
Available models and cabinet colors:
ROCK-OLA JUKEBOX VINYL 45 oak cabinets, walnut cabinets, the John Papa special edition (exceedingly rare, HIGHLY collectible!)
CD-playing jukeboxes:
The Rock-Ola CD-playing jukeboxes have a CD capacity of 100 cd's.
Available models and cabinet colors:
Rock-Ola cd jukeboxes come in cabinet finishes as follows, Oak, walnut, black onyx, whit onyx.
Limited edition models are as follows and considered extremely rare and collectible, The Elvis Presley in whit onyx, and black onyx. The Jack Daniels, the Harley Davidson, the Peacock, and the Gazelle!
Rock-Ola Music center jukeboxes are their digital downloadable jukeboxes.
The music center jukeboxes include a touch-screen LCD screen, a Tb hard drive with an estimated song capacity of 60,000+! Now, personally, I do not know of anyone who has over 60,000 songs to listen to. However, like Rock-Ola jukeboxes have proven in the past to become very collectible and desirable, imaging leaving your Rock-Ola music center jukebox to your kids and grandchildren, Now, combine several generation of music, 60,000+ song capacity should suffice future owners of your digital jukebox. Unless of course, in another 20-years you decide to sell it and MAKE 2-times what you initially paid for it.
Music centers are available in the following cabinet finishes, Walnut, oak, black onyx, and white onyx.
Special edition models are The Elvis Presley in whit onyx, and black onyx. The Jack Daniels, the Harley Davidson, the Peacock, the Gazelle and the American beauty!
Last but not lease in perhaps the rarest of the rarest the; ROCK-OLA JUKEBOX MUSIC CENTER (90th Anniversary Edition) current price tag of $12,000+, providing any more of these most desirable jukeboxes are even made any more, or if any are left!
To learn more about all Rock-Ola jukeboxes visit us at:
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.