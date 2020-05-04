Drug Screening Market and the Emergence of Fingerprint-Based Drug Screening
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2020 ) The drug screening market was valued at USD 4.86 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2022.
Target Audience for this Report:
⏩ Drug and alcohol testing laboratories
⏩ Drug and alcohol testing product manufacturing companies
⏩ Rapid drug screening device manufacturers
⏩ Law enforcement agencies
⏩ Healthcare providers
Based on product, the market is segmented into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. Rapid testing devices market is further subsegmented into urine testing devices and oral fluid testing devices. The urine testing devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017.
The global market by sample type is segmented into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. The urine sample segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017, however, the oral fluid samples segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into workplaces, criminal justice systems and law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools and colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories. In 2017, the workplace testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rising consumption of illicit drugs, availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, and the presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of accidents due to unsafe levels of alcohol consumption.
Key Market Players
Prominent players offering products for drug screening include Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Lifeloc (US), MPD, Inc. (US), Premier Biotech (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (US). On the other hand, LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Psychemedics (US), CRL (US), SureHire (Canada), and CannAmm (Canada), are key players in the market.
