Vaccine Adjuvants Market and the Increasing Use in Vaccine
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2020 ) The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million by 2021 from USD 467.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The global market is broadly classified into product type, route of administration, disease type, applications, and application categories.
On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous, intranasal, intramuscular, intradermal, and others. The intramuscular segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global vaccine adjuvants market in 2016. Factors such as the rapidly growing geriatric population and vaccines for improved immunization are propelling the growth of this market.
On the basis of disease type, the vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, and others. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Factors such as high prevalence of infectious diseases, government & company initiatives, and high prevalence of cancer cases are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the vaccine adjuvants market are Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (France), Agenus, Inc. (U.S.), Novavax, Inc. (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Invivogen (U.S.), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S.), MVP Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and OZ Biosciences (France).
Target Audience for this Report:
⏩ Vaccine adjuvants manufacturers and suppliers
⏩ Academic research institutes
⏩ Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
⏩ Research and development (R&D) companies
⏩ Business research and consulting service providers
⏩ Medical research laboratories
⏩ Academic medical centers and universities
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
