Wireless Health Market and its Advancements in Wireless Communication Technology
Wireless Health Market by Technology (WPAN, WLAN/Wifi, WiMAX), Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), Application (Patient Specific and Provider/Payer Specific), & by End Users (Providers, & Payers) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2020 ) The global wireless health market is projected to reach USD 110.12 Billion by 2020 from USD 39.03 Billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020.Growth in the overall market can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing advancements in wireless communication technologies, growing internet penetration, increasing utilization of connected devices in the management of chronic diseases, rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks in healthcare services, and mainstreaming of cloud computing.
Wireless Health Market by Technology (WPAN, WLAN/Wifi, WiMAX), Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), Application (Patient Specific and Provider/Payer Specific), & by End Users (Providers, & Payers) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020
Download PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=551
On the basis of components, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2015. Increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions and growing need for upgrading the existing software are the major driving factors for the growth of this market.
On the basis of technology, the market of wireless health is further segmented into WPAN, WLAN/WiFi, WiMAX, and WWAN. The WPAN technology market segment accounts for the largest share in the market in 2015. WPAN technologies are highly secure and affordable, making them one of the most widely adopted wireless health technologies. The WPAN technology segment is further segmented into Bluetooth, RFID, Ant+, ZIgbee, Z-wave, and UWB.
Request for Sample Pages @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=551
On the basis of end users, the market of wireless health is further segmented into providers, payers, and patients/individuals. The providers segment accounts for the major share of the global market in 2015.
Lack of skilled IT professionals and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent. In addition, lack of data management and interoperability issues pose as major challenges for the market. On the basis of region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Key Market Players
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), AT &T, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Omron Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Aerohive Networks, Inc.(U.S.), Vocera Communications, Inc. (U.S.), and Alcatel-Lucent (U.S.) are some of the key players in the wireless health market worldwide.
Get More Information @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=551
Wireless Health Market by Technology (WPAN, WLAN/Wifi, WiMAX), Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), Application (Patient Specific and Provider/Payer Specific), & by End Users (Providers, & Payers) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020
Download PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=551
On the basis of components, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2015. Increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions and growing need for upgrading the existing software are the major driving factors for the growth of this market.
On the basis of technology, the market of wireless health is further segmented into WPAN, WLAN/WiFi, WiMAX, and WWAN. The WPAN technology market segment accounts for the largest share in the market in 2015. WPAN technologies are highly secure and affordable, making them one of the most widely adopted wireless health technologies. The WPAN technology segment is further segmented into Bluetooth, RFID, Ant+, ZIgbee, Z-wave, and UWB.
Request for Sample Pages @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=551
On the basis of end users, the market of wireless health is further segmented into providers, payers, and patients/individuals. The providers segment accounts for the major share of the global market in 2015.
Lack of skilled IT professionals and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of the market to a certain extent. In addition, lack of data management and interoperability issues pose as major challenges for the market. On the basis of region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Key Market Players
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), AT &T, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Omron Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Aerohive Networks, Inc.(U.S.), Vocera Communications, Inc. (U.S.), and Alcatel-Lucent (U.S.) are some of the key players in the wireless health market worldwide.
Get More Information @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=551
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.