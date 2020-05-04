Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market and its Increasing Global Prevalence of Infectious Diseases
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2020 ) The global infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at USD 13.93 Billion in 2016 and projected to reach USD 19.35 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The base year considered for the study is 2016, and the forecast for the market size is provided for the period between 2017 and 2022. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing, and growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics.
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit & Reagent, Instruments), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, HPV, TB, Influenza), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, NGS), End User (Hospital, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2022
By product and service, assays, kits and reagents segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Increased accessibility and the increasing number of IDD tests conducted are the key drivers for this segment. Globally, the volume of IDD tests is increasing mainly due to the rising geriatric population; increasing prevalence of infectious diseases; increased variety of reagents available and analytical techniques employed; and the continuous launch of newer, faster, and more reliable products.
By technology, DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Factors such as advancements in sequencing technologies, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine (in which this technology has significant applications), and increasing application of molecular diagnostic technologies in pharmacogenetics and point-of-care testing are expected to boost the growth of this technology in the future.
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
North America accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of a highly developed healthcare system, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories, and easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments in the region.
Key Market Players
The prominent players in this market areAbbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Diasorin, Luminex, Meridian Bioscience, Quidel, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific
Critical questions the report answers:
⏩ Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
⏩ What are the upcoming trends for the infectious disease diagnostics market?
⏩ Which segment provides the most opportunity for growth?
⏩ Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
⏩ What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
