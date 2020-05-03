Commercial Air Hockey Tables for The Home!
Finally, a well-made commercial air hockey table available for home uses!
We are now an official dealer for one of the oldest and most respected air hockey table brands in the United States, they are Gol Star Games, formally, Sheltie games.
The Gold Star Game company has had a reputation for supplying some of the country’s most popular tourist attractions and arcade like, Six Flags, formally Great America, Chucky Cheeses, bowling alleys, and sports bars. However, now we at IN THE NEW ASGE have acquired a special dealership with Gold Star Games that enables us to sell their air hockey tables, bubble hockey games, and commercial dart machines to anyone we want to in the USA, Canada, and quite frankly, anywhere in the world!
Many of the Gold Star Game air hockey table were designed by the incredibly famous air hockey champion Mark Robbins.
Mark Robbins, owner of Gold Standard Games, has been designing air hockey tables for over 30 years. Competitive players demand tables that provide superior speed and bounce, with pucks that float smoothly and stay on the table. Endorsed by Air Hockey Champions, these are the ultimate home air hockey tables. Choose from great playing mid-range air hockey tables to USAA-sanctioned tournament level tables.
Gold Star Games models:
Tournament Ice, Tournament Pro Plus, Tournament Pro, Tournament Pro Elite, Home Pro, Home Pro Elite, GSG Home Pro Elite Arcade Style (customized with fiery flames), Gold Flare Home (customized with fiery flames), Gold Pro (Flames), Gold Pro Elite (Flames), Gold Pro Plus (Flames).
Here are the specifications for the Gold Star Games ELITE and VERY BEST of the BEST when compared to any other air hockey table made. Oh, and did I forget to mention, the HIGH-QUALITY air hockey tables are made in the USA!
Gold Standard Games Gold Flare Home Plus!
Description:
• Created by Air Hockey Champion Mark Robbins
• Same as the commercial quality coin operated tables with free play button rather than the coin mechanism.
• Exclusive player-activated black light / white light option. Play under white light (competition mode) or dark light (cosmic mode).
• Professional Style low profile, high-density aluminum rails for maximum bankability and bounce.
• Fully sanctioned for tournament play by the US Air Hockey Association (USAA)
• Commercial-quality cabinet and leg construction designed for years of heavy use
• Commercial blower for championship level air flow.
• Special-wear resistant laminate top for years of durability
• Centerline face-off circle for competitive play
• 3 1/3 Diameter USAA sanctioned glass-filled Lexan pucks for tournament level speed and stability on the table
• Heavy-duty player friendly goal construction for problem free operation
• Electronic Scoring
• Brand new modern design
• Side-mounted score display
• Full color arcade style graphics & LED Chase lighting.
• Assembled Dimensions
• Length: 99 1/2"
• Width: 51 1/4"
• Height: 31"
• Weight: 459 lbs.
Learn more by visiting IN THE NEW AGE today!
Be sure to check out our other game room machines like but not limited to; Bubble hockey games, foosball tables, Rock-Ola jukeboxes, arcade games with 3,500 classic games included like Pacman, Ms. pacman, Galaga and others. Pinball machines, real Las Vegas slot machines, video poker machines, cherry master machines and more!
