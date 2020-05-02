Arcade Games Made from Wine Barrels? How Cool Is That?
If you want something super-cool and unique for your recroom, you need to check out the all new wine barrel arcade games that include 3,500 games in one machine!
We at IN THE NEW AGE are well known for our vast, yet, diverse selection of products. And, most of our products we sell are game room related, including but not limited to; Multi-game arcade machines that include 100’s and even 1,000’s of classic video games like Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Arkinoid, Frogger, Street Fighter games, Missile Command, Defender, and many more. Additionally, we sell virtual pinball machines that already include over 2,000 classic pinball table games like Space Shuttle, Pinbot, and other.
Now, for those of you who read a previously released press release that mentioned our all new arcade game machine with a built in refrigerator to hold cold beverages, we have come up with yet another perhaps unusual arcade cabinet, but yet, quite unique. Featuring the all new wine barrel arcade game machine.
About the product:
We sell several different variations of an arcade game cabinet that is made from various wood veneers to look virtually IDENTICLE to an actual nostalgic, and rustic wine barrel.
We offer several different wood tones, and two different wine barrel size cabinets. One style is a sit-down version where players can use standard chairs to play the games. The second style wine barrel cabinet is calling a “pub arcade game cabinet.” The pub arcade game machine is tall enough where one or two players can either stand to play the games, or you can use two car stools. Additionally, before I forget, we are including a set of either short’s stools for the sit-down style wine barrel cabinet, or a set of two tall bars stools fore every pub style game cabinet machine purchased.
Classic Arcade Games included:
Firstly, we offer different game packs with each wine barrel game machine. We offer a game pack with 60 video games, 412 video arcade games, 1162 arcade video games, and even a game pack with 3,500 classic video arcade games. Here is a very short list of games included with the for mentioned game packs; Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong jr, Frogger, Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Karate Champ, Double Dragon, Arkinoid, Space Invaders, Dig Dug, Stargate, several; Metal Slug arcade games, several Street Fighter arcade video games and the list goes on.
Ok so perhaps a wine barrel arcade game style cabinet is not for you, however, we sell several different style upright arcade game machines with huge LCD monitors that range ins sized from 19 inches all the way up to 32 inch high-definition screens, including 2-player and even 4-player control panels. The upright game cabinets come in cabinet finishes which include a beautiful oak woodgrain, all black and black with blue graphics. Additionally, you can customer your arcade game machine to include any name you want the marque to read, such as “Jim’s Arcade,’ or, “Smiths Staycation.”
Now, going back to the sit-down arcade games, we offer several different sit-down styles, also referred to as cocktail style arcade games. The cocktail arcade game cabinets include the same game packs with all the same classic arcade games included, just like the wine barrel games machines and the upright arcade games. But, unlike mots cocktail arcade games, we offer 19 inch all the way up to a big 26-inch LCD high-definition arcade game screen!
To see all products we sell, besides arcade machines, video arcade games, pinball machines, we also sell the worlds most sought after jukebox, Rock-Ola jukeboxes. Come visit our website today!
