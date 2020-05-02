Animal Wound Care Market worth $1,134.0 Million by 2021
The report "Animal Wound Care Market by Product [Surgical (Suture, Sealant, Glue) Advanced (Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid dressing) Traditional (Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape) & NPWT Device] Animal (Companion, Livestock) & End User - Global Fore
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 02, 2020 ) The report "Animal Wound Care Market by Product [Surgical (Suture, Sealant, Glue) Advanced (Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid dressing) Traditional (Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape) & NPWT Device] Animal (Companion, Livestock) & End User - Global Forecast to 2021", analyses and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253831778
The animal wound care market witnessed healthy growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2016 and 2021 to reach 1,134.0 Million by 2021. The growth in this market is majorly attributed to factors such as rising pet adoption, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and rise in their income levels in developed economies, rising demand for pet insurance coupled with growing animal health expenditure, and rising awareness about animal health.
The global animal wound care market is segmented based on product, animal type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. On the basis of end-users, the global animal wound care market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home care. Similarly, on the basis of geography, the animal wound care market is segmented into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.
In 2015, surgical wound care product segment accounted for the largest share of the global animal wound care. The large share is mainly attributed to greater adoption of these products in hospitals and clinics for wound healing, rising incidence of wounds in pets, and increasing number of surgeries. However, advanced wound care products segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of advanced wound care products over the traditional wound care products by veterinarians.
The companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the animal wound care market and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The large share and high growth of this segment can mainly be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and growing demand for pet insurance across the globe. The hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest market share of the animal wound care market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in next five years.
North America is the largest regional segment for animal wound care owing to the well-established animal healthcare market. The largest share of this regional segment is driven by growing pet adoption, increasing number of veterinary conditions requiring surgeries, rising animal healthcare expenditure, and growing number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to large pool of companion and livestock animal population, rising pet adoption, growing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China.
Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=253831778
The market players, namely, B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), 3M Company (U.S.), and Ethicon Inc. (U.S.) held the major share of the animal wound care market and will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021. Some of the major players operating in this market are Virbac (France), Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Acelity L.P. Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Advancis Veterinary Ltd. (U.K), and Robinson Healthcare Limited (U.K.).
Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253831778
The animal wound care market witnessed healthy growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2016 and 2021 to reach 1,134.0 Million by 2021. The growth in this market is majorly attributed to factors such as rising pet adoption, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and rise in their income levels in developed economies, rising demand for pet insurance coupled with growing animal health expenditure, and rising awareness about animal health.
The global animal wound care market is segmented based on product, animal type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. On the basis of end-users, the global animal wound care market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home care. Similarly, on the basis of geography, the animal wound care market is segmented into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.
In 2015, surgical wound care product segment accounted for the largest share of the global animal wound care. The large share is mainly attributed to greater adoption of these products in hospitals and clinics for wound healing, rising incidence of wounds in pets, and increasing number of surgeries. However, advanced wound care products segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of advanced wound care products over the traditional wound care products by veterinarians.
The companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the animal wound care market and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The large share and high growth of this segment can mainly be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and growing demand for pet insurance across the globe. The hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest market share of the animal wound care market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in next five years.
North America is the largest regional segment for animal wound care owing to the well-established animal healthcare market. The largest share of this regional segment is driven by growing pet adoption, increasing number of veterinary conditions requiring surgeries, rising animal healthcare expenditure, and growing number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to large pool of companion and livestock animal population, rising pet adoption, growing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China.
Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=253831778
The market players, namely, B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), 3M Company (U.S.), and Ethicon Inc. (U.S.) held the major share of the animal wound care market and will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021. Some of the major players operating in this market are Virbac (France), Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Acelity L.P. Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Advancis Veterinary Ltd. (U.K), and Robinson Healthcare Limited (U.K.).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.