Leukapheresis Market - Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
The Leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 445.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 46.4% during the forecast period.
[194 Pages Report] The Leukapheresis Market was valued at USD 18.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 27.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4%.
Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes.
Market Drivers:
Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia;
Globally, the incidence of leukemia has risen significantly. According to the NIH National Cancer Institute in 2015, 405,815 people were suffering from leukemia in the US. According to NIH estimates, the number of new cases of leukemia has increased on an average rate of 0.3% each year over the last 10 years (from 2006 to 2015). The NIH also estimates that the number of new cases may reach 60,300 in 2018. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, from 2010 to 2014, leukemia was the sixth-most-common cause of cancer deaths globally.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of type of leukapheresis products, the leukapheresis disposables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis products market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the repeated consumption of disposables in leukapheresis procedures. The increasing applications of leukapheresis procedures for the isolation of primary cells from blood for cell therapy research applications is primarily driving the growth of this market segment during the forecast period.
Based on applications, the research applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global leukapheresis products market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of leukapheresis products in research activities propelled by increasing research activities being undertaken for cancer, immunology, infectious diseases, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and cell-based therapies.
By end user, the blood component providers & blood centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global leukapheresis products market in 2018. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of blood donations, growing demand for leukopaks for the development of CAR-T therapy, and rising demand for leukopaks in clinical conditions like cancer.
Geographically, the global leukapheresis products and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis products and leukopaks market, followed by North America and Europe. APAC’s prominence in this market is mainly due to the increase in Regenerative Medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies focusing on cell therapy research.
The prominent players in the global leukapheresis products market are Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan), Fresenius (Germany), Haemonetics (US), Terumo BCT (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Macopharma (France). Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are HemaCare (US), AllCells (US), StemExpress (US), PPA Research Group (US), Key Biologics (US), Caltag Medsystem (UK), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), and BioIVT (US),
