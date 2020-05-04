Women’s Health Diagnostics Market | High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Women
Women’s Health Diagnostics Market by Application (Prenatal Testing, Down Syndrome, HPV, Fertility Test, Pregnancy Test, Urinary Tract Infections, Osteoporosis, Breast, Cervical and Ovarian Cancer Test) End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 04, 2020 ) The global women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.64 Billion by 2021 from USD 25.03 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness about various health-related disorders among women, rising incidence of various chronic and lifestyle disorders in women, and high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe are driving the growth of the market.
Women’s Health Diagnostics Market by Application (Prenatal Testing, Down Syndrome, HPV, Fertility Test, Pregnancy Test, Urinary Tract Infections, Osteoporosis, Breast, Cervical and Ovarian Cancer Test) End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Forecast to 2021
Moreover, the increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing and the increasing number of diagnostic and imaging centers are also expected to play a major role in market growth. However, shortage of skilled laboratory technicians and high costs of diagnostics devices, tests, and procedures are hindering the growth of women health diagnostics market.
Download PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=128928901
The global women health diagnostics market is a mature market and characterized by the presence of number of players. This industry is witnessing an increasing number of acquisitions, product launches and alliances such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations between players offering better women health diagnostics solutions.
The global market has been segmented, on the basis of applications, and end users. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into various segments, namely, osteoporosis testing, ovarian cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound.
On the basis of end user, the global women health diagnostics is segmented into three segments, namely, hospital and clinics, home healthcare, and diagnostic & imaging centers.
Request for Sample Pages @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=128928901
Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America commanded the largest share of the global women health diagnostics market. The major share of this region can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer among women in this region, increasing incidence of lifestyle related health disorders, growing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and increasing demand for fertility testing monitors.
Key Market Players
The prominent players in this market are Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).
Key Questions
⏩ Currently, which are major applications in women’s health diagnostics market and which will be the emerging applications in the near future?
⏩ What are the major end users in market?
⏩ Most of the vendors have opted product launches, agreements, collaborations, & partnerships, and acquisitions as the key growth strategies. Where will it take the industry in the mid to long term in terms of innovation and market growth?
⏩ What are the growth strategies and strengths of market players impacting their market positioning?
Get More Information @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=128928901
Women’s Health Diagnostics Market by Application (Prenatal Testing, Down Syndrome, HPV, Fertility Test, Pregnancy Test, Urinary Tract Infections, Osteoporosis, Breast, Cervical and Ovarian Cancer Test) End User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Forecast to 2021
Moreover, the increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing and the increasing number of diagnostic and imaging centers are also expected to play a major role in market growth. However, shortage of skilled laboratory technicians and high costs of diagnostics devices, tests, and procedures are hindering the growth of women health diagnostics market.
Download PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=128928901
The global women health diagnostics market is a mature market and characterized by the presence of number of players. This industry is witnessing an increasing number of acquisitions, product launches and alliances such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations between players offering better women health diagnostics solutions.
The global market has been segmented, on the basis of applications, and end users. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into various segments, namely, osteoporosis testing, ovarian cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound.
On the basis of end user, the global women health diagnostics is segmented into three segments, namely, hospital and clinics, home healthcare, and diagnostic & imaging centers.
Request for Sample Pages @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=128928901
Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America commanded the largest share of the global women health diagnostics market. The major share of this region can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer among women in this region, increasing incidence of lifestyle related health disorders, growing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and increasing demand for fertility testing monitors.
Key Market Players
The prominent players in this market are Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).
Key Questions
⏩ Currently, which are major applications in women’s health diagnostics market and which will be the emerging applications in the near future?
⏩ What are the major end users in market?
⏩ Most of the vendors have opted product launches, agreements, collaborations, & partnerships, and acquisitions as the key growth strategies. Where will it take the industry in the mid to long term in terms of innovation and market growth?
⏩ What are the growth strategies and strengths of market players impacting their market positioning?
Get More Information @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=128928901
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.