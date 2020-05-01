Own Your Own Virtual Bowling Arcade Game! – Featuring the Bowl Master!
Yes, this is NO JOKE! You too can own the hottest bowling arcade machine to use in the privacy of your own home!
Ok, so, it’s like this, all because of this whole stay at home thing because of the covid-19, everybody in the United States, Canada and anywhere else in the world that enjoys the sport of bowling is GOING CRAZY because they are board, they cant go out and have any recreational fun including going to the local bowling alley right? Until NOW!
Featuring the one and only Bowl Master Virtual Bowling game!
About the Bowl Master:
Product Description
Finally, the HOTTEST virtual bowling arcade game once limited to the coin-operated commercial industry, is now available in the FREE play version, for a FRACTION of the cost!
Specifications:
• Built-in sensors detect ball’s speed and trajectory and translate the action on-screen
• 1-6 players with high score ranking
• 32" LED monitor
• Adjustable number of frames
• Utilize virtual “bumpers” for younger players – or for players that are prone to gutter balls!
• Simple and quick to set up
• Compact footprint, great for any recreational space
• Bowl Master keeps score for you! How easy is that?
• Vibrant 32” video screen that shows all aspects of your game
• Simple and easy set up
• Compact footprint
• Lane length can be extended
• Plugs into any 110-wall outlet
Great for your home staycation, recroom, mancave, or even commercial setting where you have clients waiting and want to give them something to keep them busy and always coming back!
Examples: health facility waiting rooms, retirement homes, apartment comp [lexes, day care centers, State gaming facilities. The possibilities are virtually endless!
Additionally, if owning your own virtual bowling alley in the privacy of your own home, and or place of business, perhaps you would like to add some other awesome arcade games and other fun and exciting arcade machines like but not limited to; Arcade machines that include 3,500 classic video arcade games like Donkey Kong, Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Atari Asteroids, Missile Command, Double Dragon and more!
Furthermore, we also sell the one and only Atari Pong coffee table arcade game.
And if that is still not enough, we sell Rock-Ola jukeboxes, pinball’s machines, refurbished slot machines that were used in the Las Vegas casinos!
Isn’t it time you did something about those stay-at-home blues?
Visit us today!
