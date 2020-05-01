Own Your Own Atari Pong Coffee Table Arcade Game!
One of the most iconic video arcade games from the 1970’s has been re-released in a beautiful coffee table style electro-mechanical home tabletop game!
First, a brief history of Atari Pong:
Atari PONG was released in June 1972 and is the first commercially successful video game and is based on a simple two-dimensional graphical representation of a tennis-like game. Players use paddles to hit a ball back and forth on a black and white screen.
Pong was the first game developed by Atari Inc., by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney.
Pong (marketed as PONG) is one of the earliest arcade video games and is a tennis sports game featuring simple two-dimensional graphics. The player controls an in-game paddle by moving it vertically across the left side of the screen and can compete against either a computer-controlled opponent or another player controlling a second paddle on the opposing side. Players use the paddles to hit a ball back and forth. The aim is for a player to earn more points than the opponent; points are earned when one fails to return the ball to the other.
Home Pong was an instant success following its limited 1975 release through Sears; around 150,000 units were sold that holiday season. The game became Sears' most successful product at the time, which earned Atari a Sears Quality Excellence Award. Like the arcade version, several companies released clones to capitalize on the home console's success, many of which continued to produce new consoles and video games. Magnavox rereleased their Odyssey system with simplified hardware and new features and would later release updated versions. Calico entered the video game market with their Telstar console which featured three Pong variants and was also succeeded by newer models. Nintendo released the Color TV Game 6 in 1977, which played six variations of electronic tennis. The next year, it was followed by an updated version, the Color TV Game 15, which featured fifteen variations. The systems were Nintendo's entry into the home video game market and the first to produce themselves—they had previously licensed the Magnavox Odyssey. The dedicated Pong consoles and the numerous clones have since become varying levels of rare.
Ok, enough history, right?
BEHOLD, Atari Pong is here and it is supercool!
Experience the Nostalgia
The Atari Pong Tables are considered the "best new electronic table game to hit the market since Air Hockey!"
The Atari Pong tables merge high-tech engineering with the most beloved game from the 1970s.
Great for your home staycation, recroom, mancave, or even commercial setting where you have clients waiting and want to give them something to keep them busy and always coming back!
Examples: health facility waiting rooms, retirement homes, apartment comp [lexes, day care centers, State gaming facilities. The possibilities are virtually endless!
About the game:
• True-to-life representation of the classic Pong® gameplay done using custom mechanical components.
• Coffee Table
• Hide the control panels by closing the side covers and enjoy a neat retro coffee table.
• Bluetooth
• Equipped with a Bluetooth speaker so you can give your PONG tournament a custom soundtrack!
• Led & Clock Display
• Allows to gently light the
• room with a functional
• digital clock.
• USB
• Charging
• Have a few friends over? With 6 USB ports, the table is your own sleek charging station. Juice for everyone!
• ATARI Pong® Table is inspired by the classic Atari game. There are no screens or digital software; the game is recreated with motors, rails, pulleys, and magnets.
• Five motors drive the mechanism combining logic to simulate the 2D physics of the original game. The ball and the paddles are all controlled by magnets underneath.
• With the ATARI Pong® Table you will experience the reincarnation of the ATARI Pong game on a whole new dimension.
To learn more about owning you very own Atari Pong table game, and to watch game videos, visit IN THE NEW AGE
