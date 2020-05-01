Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis and Industry Growth 2022
According to the new market research report Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach $411.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.1%.
The key features driving the growth of this market include increasing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing preference for non-invasive procedures, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, technological advancement to augment market revenues, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D. According to the new market research report Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach USD 411.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.1%.
By circulating biomarkers, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017
Based on circulating biomarkers, the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vehicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. In 2017, the cfDNA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. The ability of cfDNA for easy and early assessment of patient prognosis and occurrence in other body fluids along with blood is driving the growth of the cfDNA segment in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.
By end user, the reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017
Based on end user, the breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and other end users (research institutes, public health laboratories, pathology laboratories, and small molecular laboratories). Reference laboratories form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment of the liquid biopsy market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing volume of liquid biopsy test samples outsourced to reference laboratories owing to their well-equipped set up for genetic testing.
The key players in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market are QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Roche Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Genomic Health, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), Trovagene, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), and MDx Health SA (US).
QIAGEN was the leading player in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market in 2017. The company is a global provider of sample-to-insight solutions that aids in the transformation of biological samples into molecular insights. The company operates through its two business segments, namely, instruments and consumables & related products.
Geographically, the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2022, North America is expected to dominate the market which can be attributed to the ease of accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies (such as PCR and NGS) among healthcare professionals. The APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
