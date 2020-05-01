Bioinformatics Market | Growing Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing
Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional), Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics), & Sectors (Medical, Academics, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2023
Bioinformatics is the application of computer technology for the management and analysis of biological data. It includes collection, storage, retrieval, manipulation, and modelling of data for analysis, visualization, or prediction through algorithms and software.
The global bioinformatics market is expected to account for USD 7,063.7 billion in 2018. It is expected to reach USD 13,901.5 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Growth of the bioinformatics market is driven by the growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing government initiatives and funding, and increasing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and biomarker development processes.
The Bioinformatics Market is Segmented on:
1. Product & Service
2. Applications
3. Sectors
By Product and Services, bioinformatics platforms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period
Knowledge management tools commanded the largest market share in the global bioinformatics market in 2018, while the bioinformatics platforms segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period. The major factor driving growth of bioinformatics platforms is their growing use in various genomic applications.
By Application, the metabolomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Factors such as the availability of research funding and government support are fueling market growth. However, metabolomes cannot be easily identified or figured from reconstructed biochemical pathways due to enzymatic diversity, substrate ambiguity, and difference in regulatory mechanisms.
By Sector, medical biotechnology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Various pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting bioinformatics tools to decrease the cost and time involved in drug discovery.
Bioinformatics approaches for target discovery and validation are proving more efficient than traditional methods. With the help of bioinformatics tools, much of the information regarding drug candidates is validated at a molecular level, which tends to reduce drug attrition rate in the later stages of drug development.
Regional Analysis:
The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for players to offset revenue losses incurred in mature markets. Emerging countries in this region are witnessing growth in their GDPs and a significant rise in disposable income levels.
Key Players:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Perkinelmer, Inc., Qiagen Bioinformatics, Agilent Technologies, Dnastar, Waters Corporation, Sophia Genetics, Partek, Biomax Informatics AG, Wuxi Nextcode, Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI).
