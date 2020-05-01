Laboratory Freezers Market : Technological Advancements in Laboratory Freezers and Refrigerators
Laboratory Freezers Market by Product (Cryopreservation, Plasma Freezer, Explosion-Proof Freezer, Enzyme Freezer, Ultra-Low Freezer, Blood Bank Refrigerator, Pharmacy Refrigerator, Chromatography Refrigerator) & by End User - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 01, 2020 ) The global laboratory freezers market is estimated to reach USD 3.76 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for blood & blood components and a growing number of organ transplant procedures are the key factors driving the growth of the global market.
The laboratory freezers market studied in this report is segmented by product type, end user, and region. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, medical laboratories, pharmacies, blood banks, academic & research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
This research study involved extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the regulatory landscape; competitive scenario; historic data; current trends in the market; technological innovations and upcoming technologies; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Based on end user, the laboratory freezers market is segmented into hospitals, medical laboratories, pharmacies, academic & research institutes, blood banks, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The blood banks segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2015.
Geographically, North America dominated the global laboratory freezers market in 2015. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the presence of developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada and growing R&D spending on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology in this region.
Key Market Players
The key players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Haier Biomedical (China), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Helmer Scientific (U.S.), VWR Corporation (U.S.), ARCTIKO A/S (Europe), Biomedical Solutions Inc. (U.S.), EVERmed S.R.L. (Italy), Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Germany), and Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan).
Target Audience :
⏩ Laboratory Freezer Manufacturers
⏩ Laboratory Equipment Manufacturers
⏩ Suppliers and Distributors of Laboratory Freezers
⏩ OEM Manufacturers
⏩ Healthcare Service Providers (including Hospitals, Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, and Blood Banks)
⏩ Medical Institutes
⏩ Research and Consulting Firms
