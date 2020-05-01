Patient Monitoring Devices Market Discover How Increased Adoption Of Among Developing Economies Offers A Major Opportunity In Industry
Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (EEG, EMG, MEG, TCD, Peak Flow Meter, Pulse Oximeter, Fetal Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring Devices, MCOT, ECG, Hemodynamic Monitoring System), End User (Home, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 01, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (EEG, EMG, MEG, TCD, Peak Flow Meter, Pulse Oximeter, Fetal Monitoring, Temperature Monitoring Devices, MCOT, ECG, Hemodynamic Monitoring System), End User (Home, Hospital) — Global Forecast to 2023”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).
The patient monitoring devices market is projected to reach USD 25.31 billion by 2023 from USD 18.11 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7%.
Factors such as the easy availability of wireless monitoring devices and the rising incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings is also expected to provide a range of growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, the risks associated with invasive monitoring devices are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.
The cardiac monitoring devices market is classified into ECG devices, implantable loop recorders, event monitors, mobile cardiac telemetry, and smart wearable ECG monitors. The mobile cardiac telemetry segment is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as quick and enhanced diagnosis compared to other short & longer-term monitoring modalities and huge potential for reducing healthcare costs are driving the growth of the market.
The neuromonitoring devices market is segmented into EEG machines, MEG machines, EMG machines, ICP monitors, TCD machines, and cerebral oximeters. In 2018, the EEG machines are expected to account for the largest share of the neuromonitoring devices market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increase in the incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, growing R&D in the field of cerebral and spinal disorders, and rising number of specialized facilities such as EEG labs and sleep centers.
The respiratory monitoring devices market is classified into pulse oximeters, capnographs, spirometers, and peak flow meters. The capnographs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to their mandatory requirement of these devices during anesthesia and in monitoring the respiratory status of patients in ICUs.
In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market. Asia is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2023 for the patient monitoring devices market. Factors such as the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, growing public health awareness, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and improving treatment rates in emerging markets across India and China are expected to drive growth in the market in this region.
The growing demand for patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings is also expected to provide a range of growth opportunities for players in the market.
The patient monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, growing public health awareness, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and improving treatment rates in emerging markets across India and China are expected to drive growth in the market in this region.
Major key players in the patient monitoring devices market include Medtronic (Ireland), Natus Medical (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands). In the highly competitive patient monitoring devices market, a majority of the leading players aim to gain a competitive edge through technological advancements and product launches.
