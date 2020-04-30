Precision Medicine Software Market Growth Analysis and Top Players
According to research report the precision medicine software market is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.5%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2020 ) According to research report the precision medicine software market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2024 from USD 1.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%. Factors such as the rising government funding in precision medicine initiatives, partnerships among pharmaceutical and software companies, the entry of new players & VC funding, and growth in the number of cancer patients are driving the growth of the precision medicine software market. Also, emerging markets, cloud-based solutions, and artificial intelligence in precision medicine may act as an important boosting factor for the exponential growth of the precision medicine software market. On the other hand, the high cost of deployment, issues related to the secure storage of large volumes of sequenced data, lack of reimbursement for precision medicine-based treatments, and lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare are the key factors that are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
The major players in the precision medicine software market include Syapse, Inc. (US), 2bPrecise LLC (Israel), Foundation Medicine, Inc. (US), Fabric Genomics (US), and SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Switzerland). Analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2018 revealed that several growth strategies such as product approvals, strategic acquisitions, and expansions along with partnerships & agreements were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the precision medicine software market.
North America holds a significant share in the precision medicine software marketduring the forecast period
Geographically, the North American market accounted for the largest share of the precision medicine software in 2018. The large market share of North America in the precision medicine software market can be attributed to factors such as growing HCIT investments in the region, the presence of regulatory mandates supporting market growth in the US, and increasing digitalization and favorable funding initiatives by the Canadian government.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
