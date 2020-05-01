Cleanroom Technology Market: Increasing Demand for Cleanrooms in Developing Economies
cleanroom technologies market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 01, 2020 ) The stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology are major factors driving the growth of Cleanroom Technologies Market
How much is the healthcare Cleanroom Market worth?
The cleanroom technologies market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing base of pharma companies in the country are some of the key factors driving the growth of the cleanroom technologies market. The global cleanroom technology market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to its favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country, all of which are driving adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.
By product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technology market
The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing. Also, the large number of R&D activities in the healthcare industry is resulting in a stable demand for cleanroom consumables among end-users. This segment includes safety consumables and cleaning consumables.
In the cleanroom construction market, by type, the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the higher demand for hardwall cleanrooms, as they are more design-flexible than standard and softwall cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure.
Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market
The pharmaceutical industry end-user segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the industrial growth in this sector, the robust pipeline of injectable formulations, and rising focus on ensuring the quality of healthcare products.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for cleanroom technologies during the forecast period
The APAC market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing base of pharma companies in the country are some of the key factors driving the growth of the healthcare Cleanroom market in the APAC.
Which are the key players in the healthcare Cleanroom Market and how intense is the competition?
Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Bouygues Group (France), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK), Camfil (Sweden), OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany), Parteco Srl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).
Kimberly-Clark has an extensive range of cleanroom consumables and a prominent presence across the globe. It targets faster-growing as well as higher-margin segments such as wiping & safety consumables within the K-C Professional business segment to achieve further growth. In 2018, the company unified its core categories of personal protective equipment, including apparel, gloves, and eyewear, under a revitalized KleenGuard brand with an aim to increase productivity and enhance worker performance. Kimberly-Clark also focuses on increasing investments in R&D to develop new innovative products. For instance, the company spent around USD 3.3 billion in 2018 as compared to the USD 3.2 billion spent on R&D in 2017.
In July 2019, Azbil Corporation launched its Biological Safety Cabinets, BiOptima.
In June 2019, Exyte Group opened a new manufacturing facility in Renningen, Germany.
In May 2018, Kimberly-Clark Corporation invested USD 30 million for the expansion of its nonwovens manufacturing facility in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
In February 2019, Kimberly-Clark Corporation opened a global digital technology center in Bengaluru, India.
