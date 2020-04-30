Aquafeed Market to See Major Growth by 2025 |Key Players: Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech, Purina Animal Nutrition, Nutreco N.V.
The aquafeed market is estimated to account for USD 47.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 71.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2020 ) The report "Aquafeed Market by Species (Fish, Crustaceans, and Mollusks), Ingredient (Soybean, Corn, Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Additives), Lifecycle (Starter Feed, Grower Feed, Finisher Feed, and Brooder Feed), Form, Additive, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to reach USD 71.7 billion by 2025; it was estimated at USD 47.3 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019. One of the major factors driving the aquafeed market is increasing seafood consumption. Also, increasing seafood trade has been driving the growth of this market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1151
The amino acids segment, by additive, is projected to dominate the aquafeed market during the forecast period.
Amino acids are important in animal nutrition and are the building blocks of protein, which play an essential role in the growth, production, and overall maintenance of aquatic animal health. Amino acids provide the energy required for the growth of muscles and bones for muscle movement, digestion, and blood circulation. Owing to these factors, the amino acids segment dominates the aquafeed market, by additive.
On the basis of species, the fish segment is projected to witness higher growth in the aquafeed market.
The aquafeed market, by species, is segmented into fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and others (turtles and sea urchins). Fish farming in ponds, lakes, rivers, and coastal waters is increasing to fill the gap between demand and supply. The increase in fish farming activities and aquaculture has led to the increased demand for fish feed. Among fish, carp and tilapia are high consumers of aquafeed. Also, carps are being extensively reared, owing to their adaptability to changing climates, while Tilapia culturing has increased in recent years due to the growing supply of high-quality protein tilapia species at lower prices.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1151
Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share in the aquafeed market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2019; this market is majorly driven by China and Vietnam, which are major markets for aquafeed. China is among the leading producers of aquafeed in the Asia Pacific region. Due to the significant growth of seafood consumption and trade in this region, the aquafeed market is projected to grow in the region. The processed seafood market in the region is also currently undergoing significant transformation in response to the rapid urbanization and diet diversification. Also, consumer demand for convenience and processed seafood offers profitable growth prospects and diversification to the region’s food sector.
The major vendors in the global aquafeed market are Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech (US), Purina Animal Nutrition (US), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), and Ridley Corporation Ltd. (Australia).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1151
The amino acids segment, by additive, is projected to dominate the aquafeed market during the forecast period.
Amino acids are important in animal nutrition and are the building blocks of protein, which play an essential role in the growth, production, and overall maintenance of aquatic animal health. Amino acids provide the energy required for the growth of muscles and bones for muscle movement, digestion, and blood circulation. Owing to these factors, the amino acids segment dominates the aquafeed market, by additive.
On the basis of species, the fish segment is projected to witness higher growth in the aquafeed market.
The aquafeed market, by species, is segmented into fish, crustaceans, mollusks, and others (turtles and sea urchins). Fish farming in ponds, lakes, rivers, and coastal waters is increasing to fill the gap between demand and supply. The increase in fish farming activities and aquaculture has led to the increased demand for fish feed. Among fish, carp and tilapia are high consumers of aquafeed. Also, carps are being extensively reared, owing to their adaptability to changing climates, while Tilapia culturing has increased in recent years due to the growing supply of high-quality protein tilapia species at lower prices.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1151
Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share in the aquafeed market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2019; this market is majorly driven by China and Vietnam, which are major markets for aquafeed. China is among the leading producers of aquafeed in the Asia Pacific region. Due to the significant growth of seafood consumption and trade in this region, the aquafeed market is projected to grow in the region. The processed seafood market in the region is also currently undergoing significant transformation in response to the rapid urbanization and diet diversification. Also, consumer demand for convenience and processed seafood offers profitable growth prospects and diversification to the region’s food sector.
The major vendors in the global aquafeed market are Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Alltech (US), Purina Animal Nutrition (US), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), and Ridley Corporation Ltd. (Australia).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.