Epigenetics Market: Product, Application, Region Growth Analysis
Epigenetics Market by Product (Kit, Enzymes, Reagent, NGS, Mass Spectrometer, PCR, Bioinformatics), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Immunology), Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Modification)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2020 ) The growth in epigenetics market is primarily attributed to decreasing sequencing costs, increasing research activity, funding for epigenetics research, rising prevalence of cancer and growing applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases. Expanding application areas of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, personalized medicine, and target therapy are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the market in the coming years.
The global epigenetics market is projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2022 from USD 0.85 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.3%.
Epigenetics refers to the covalent modification of DNA, RNA, or protein that results in changes to the function and/or regulation of these molecules, without altering their primary sequences. These modifications can occur naturally, or can be influenced, by several factors including age, environment, disease state, and changes in lifestyle.
Global Epigenetics Market Segmented by:
1. Product
2. Application
3. Technology
4. End User
5. Region
Product:
1. Enzymes
2. Instruments and Consumables
3. Kits
4. Reagents
5. Bioinformatics Tools
Application:
1. Oncology
2. Metabolic Diseases
3. Developmental Biology
4. Immunology
5. Cardiovascular Disease
By Technology:
1. DNA Methylation
2. Histone Modifications
By End User:
1. Academic and Research Institutes
2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
By Region:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East and Africa
The epigenetics market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D spending, increasing government initiatives, and rising focus on key market players in the region. Emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India offer significant growth potential to market players. This can primarily be attributed to the diversified healthcare market in this region, growing incidence of infectious and chronic disorders, and increasing R&D initiatives targeted at the development of innovative genomic techniques.
Key Players:
The epigenetics market is fragmented with a large number of players offering a variety of products. The prominent players in the global market are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Millipore (US), Abcam (UK), Active Motif (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), New England Biolabs (US), Agilent (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Zymo Research (US), PerkinElmer (US), and Diagenode (Belgium).
