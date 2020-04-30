Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market worth 15.09 Billion USD by 2021
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, vWD), Drug Class (Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Desmopressin, Antibrinolytics, Fibrin Sealant) - Global Forecast to 202
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2020 ) The Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market is valued at USD 10.33 Billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 and 2021, to reach an estimated value of USD 15.09 Billion by 2021.
The increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders and their rising awareness are key market drivers. Government initiatives, rising R&D activities, and investments by key players are further expected to expedite the growth of bleeding disorders treatment market globally.
The report segments this market based on type, drug class, and region. The type segment is further classified into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, von Willebrand Disease (vWD), and others. The hemophilia A and B are further classified (based on disease management) as prophylaxis and on-demand. The hemophilia A segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2015.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=71198026
The drug class segment is further classified into plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, desmopressin, antifibrinolytics, fibrin sealants, and others. The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2015. Growth in this market is attributed to the rising R&D investments for the development and manufacturing of recombinant products by major players. Plasma-derived segment is estimated to register the slowest CAGR, owing to its reducing demand from end users due to risk of acquiring blood-associated infections. Additionally, difficulty in sourcing plasma from blood (due to scarcity of blood donors) further limits the growth of plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates market.
Based on region, the global bleeding disorders treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to contribute the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The market in APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness of these disorders in the emerging economies such as India and China.
The key players operating in bleeding disorders treatment market include Shire (U.S.), CSL Behring (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Biogen (U.S.), and Octapharma (Switzerland).
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is the world’s No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
