Medium-chain Triglycerides Market worth $809.3 Million by 2022
Triglycerides are fats that are either burned for energy or stored as body fat in humans. All triglycerides are structured with a glycerol molecule and three types of fatty acids. Medium-chain fatty acids comprise 6 to 12 carbon atoms tailing glycerol mol
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Medium-chain Triglycerides Market by Fatty Acid Type (Caproic, Caprylic, Capric, and Lauric), Application (Nutritional Diet, Infant Formula, Sport Drinks, Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care), Form, Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", the medium-chain triglycerides market is projected to reach USD 809.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017. The market for medium-chain triglycerides is driven by the rising demand for nutritional food and increasing health consciousness among consumers.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248063458
“Caprylic acid dominated the medium-chain triglycerides market in 2016”
Caprylic acid dominated the medium-chain triglycerides market, followed by capric acid, in 2016. The demand for caprylic acid is projected to grow, due to its increasing consumption in the food & beverage and personal care industries. Caprylic triglycerides work as emollient agents in different applications. Caprylic acid is a mixed trimester available only in the liquid form. It improves shelf life and creates a lubrication barrier for cosmetic products. It is widely used in many applications, including personal care (skin, body, and hair), food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial.
“Coconut is the major source for medium-chain triglycerides”
Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are medium-chain fatty acids with a carbon chain that is obtained by treating oils such as coconut oil and palm kernel oil. Caprylic triglycerides work as emollient agents in different applications. They are derived from coconut oil and glycerin. Coconut oil aids in treating health problems, especially related to inflammations such as helps in maintaining healthy weight, supports in reducing stored body fat by increasing metabolic functions, helps in better digestion and gives more energy, and balances hormone levels.
“Nutritional diet is the major segment for application in medium-chain triglycerides market”
Medium-chain triglycerides have numerous health benefits, ranging from better weight management to improved cognitive functioning. Saturated fats and MCTs are good for consumption on daily basis; they help in reducing the risks associated with hormone imbalances, weight gain, gut problems, and cognitive disorders. The nutritional diet segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medium-chain triglycerides market, in 2016.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=248063458
“Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate from 2017 to 2022”
The medium-chain triglycerides market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growing use of personal care products such as lotions, gels, creams, and cosmetics products for women are fueling the growth of the medium-chain triglycerides market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, with busy lifestyles and increase in disposable incomes, the demand for nutritional food & products is growing in the region.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of key service providers. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as KLK Oleo (Malaysia), BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (U.S.), Croda International PLC. (U.K.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands).
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248063458
“Caprylic acid dominated the medium-chain triglycerides market in 2016”
Caprylic acid dominated the medium-chain triglycerides market, followed by capric acid, in 2016. The demand for caprylic acid is projected to grow, due to its increasing consumption in the food & beverage and personal care industries. Caprylic triglycerides work as emollient agents in different applications. Caprylic acid is a mixed trimester available only in the liquid form. It improves shelf life and creates a lubrication barrier for cosmetic products. It is widely used in many applications, including personal care (skin, body, and hair), food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial.
“Coconut is the major source for medium-chain triglycerides”
Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are medium-chain fatty acids with a carbon chain that is obtained by treating oils such as coconut oil and palm kernel oil. Caprylic triglycerides work as emollient agents in different applications. They are derived from coconut oil and glycerin. Coconut oil aids in treating health problems, especially related to inflammations such as helps in maintaining healthy weight, supports in reducing stored body fat by increasing metabolic functions, helps in better digestion and gives more energy, and balances hormone levels.
“Nutritional diet is the major segment for application in medium-chain triglycerides market”
Medium-chain triglycerides have numerous health benefits, ranging from better weight management to improved cognitive functioning. Saturated fats and MCTs are good for consumption on daily basis; they help in reducing the risks associated with hormone imbalances, weight gain, gut problems, and cognitive disorders. The nutritional diet segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medium-chain triglycerides market, in 2016.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=248063458
“Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate from 2017 to 2022”
The medium-chain triglycerides market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growing use of personal care products such as lotions, gels, creams, and cosmetics products for women are fueling the growth of the medium-chain triglycerides market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, with busy lifestyles and increase in disposable incomes, the demand for nutritional food & products is growing in the region.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of key service providers. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as KLK Oleo (Malaysia), BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (U.S.), Croda International PLC. (U.K.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.