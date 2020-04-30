Whenever, wherever, it’s meant to be Sofema
SofemaOnline Registers a Single Delegate for an Amazing 35 Different EASA & FAA Regulatory Compliant Training Courses (see the selection below)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2020 ) Building on Decades of Commercial Aviation Experience and with over 150 online courses and Diploma Programs to choose from, SofemaOnline (www.sofemaonline.com) offers a world-beating online training experience.
However, this is undoubtedly a first for us, a single delegate to choose so many courses, to not only survive the lockdown but to emerge prepared to fully engage with the aviation community.
Since our launch in 2008 Sofema Aviation Services (www.sasssofia.com) and SofemaOnline (SOL) have awarded more than 25,000 certificates!
Commented Steve Bentley – CEO of SAS & SOL:
“For us in Sofema it is primarily about the quality of the product and client support, however knowing that no other company in the world even comes close to the amount of product we offer fills us with justifiable pride.
For the client the added bonus is the amazing value, we are in the fortunate position to be able to provide courses at a discount price of approx. 55 USD, when our competitors are selling a similar product at 550 Euros or 550 GBP, tells us we are on the right track.”
If you have never experienced SofemaOnline training before, now is your chance, apply now for your welcome 20% single course new user discount at online@sassofia.com!
If you are interested here is the list of the courses selected by our newest client:
1/ Introduction to Aircraft Maintenance Planning in an EASA Environment with VO
2/ Aircraft Maintenance Planning in an EASA Environment Fundamentals with VO
3/ Aircraft Maintenance Planning Management and Development in an EASA Environment with VO
4/ Aircraft Maintenance Planning Optimization Processes in an EASA Environment with VO
5/ Advanced Aircraft Maintenance Planning in an EASA Environment
6/ Part M Essentials for Large Aircraft with VO
7/ Aircraft Technical Records
8/ EASA Part 21 Review for CAMO Staff
9/ Developing an Effective Reliability Program Essentials
10/ Introduction to Master Minimum Equipment List (MMEL) and Minimum Equipment List (MEL)
11/ Maintenance Error Management System & MEDA Training Program
12/ Engine Condition Trend Monitoring
13/ RVSM Continued Airworthiness & Maintenance Practices
14/ Part 145 Essentials with VO
15/ Managing Organisational Competence in a 145 Environment
16/ Aircraft Inspection Techniques
17/ Production Planning Basics
18/ Developing More Effective Production Planning Processes
19/ Production Planning Management and Oversight
20/ Aircraft Fuel Tank Entry Safety Procedures
21/ Stores and Incoming Inspection
22/ Electrostatic Discharge Sensitive with VO
23/ (EC) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO
24/ Safety Management Systems Implementation Review
25/ Safety Management Systems Risk Monitoring and Safety Performance Overview and Recurrent
26/ Aviation Quality & Compliance Auditing in an EASA Environment with VO
27/ Aviation Quality Auditing & Root Cause Analysis for Nominated Persons and Business Area Managers
28/ Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Airport Staff
29/ Human Factors in Aviation Maintenance (Initial) with VO
30/ Fuel Tank Safety (Initial) with VO
31/ EWIS for Target Groups 1 and 2 (Initial) with VO
32/ FAA 14 CFR Part 145 Detailed Initial Training
33/ ETOPS (Extended Operations) or EDTO (Extended Diversion Time Operations) For CAMO & AMO
34/ Part CAMO (Forthcoming)
35/ SMS For Part CAMO (Forthcoming)
Next Steps
Please see our website www.sofemaonline.com or email online@sassofia.com
