Solvent Evaporation Market : Growing Development of Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals
Solvent Evaporation Market by Evaporator Type (Rotary Evaporator, Nitrogen Blow Down Evaporator, Centrifugal Evaporator), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute), Region - Global Forecast to 20
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2020 ) The global solvent evaporation market size is projected to reach USD 694 million by 2024 from USD 487 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Growth in this market is driven majorly by the growth of the biologics sector, increasing research & development expenditure, rising purity demands in end-use markets, and the growing development of large molecule biopharmaceuticals.
Solvent Evaporation Market by Evaporator Type (Rotary Evaporator, Nitrogen Blow Down Evaporator, Centrifugal Evaporator), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institute), Region - Global Forecast to 2024
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=68290365
The Solvent Evaporation Market is Segmented on:
1. Type
2. End-User
3. Region
The rotary evaporators segment is expected to account for the largest solvent evaporators market share in 2018
Rotary evaporators are expected to be the most significant revenue contributor to the global market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for efficient & pure samples, growing investments in research & development by research institutes, rising demand for industrial-scale automation in terms of digitization, and the growing need for advanced analytical tools during drug diagnosis & research studies.
Gene synthesis accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market in 2019.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning, sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement & modeling, microfluidics, nanotechnology, and bioinformatics technologies. In 2019, the gene synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=68290365
The research & academic institutes end-user segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR
The solvent evaporation market, by the end-user, includes pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, diagnostic laboratories, and research & academic institutes. The research & academic institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as the increasing drug development studies and the rising demand for continuous innovation and enhancement of existing products.
Regional Analysis:
The North American market accounted for the largest share of the solvent evaporators industry in 2018. This is attributed to the increase in life sciences R&D, rising focus on improving the safety & quality of healthcare, growing efforts to increase the output of the healthcare industry, growth in the biosimilars & generics market, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics
Key Players:
The prominent players in the solvent evaporation market are Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd. (Japan), BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), Biotage AB (Sweden), Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Porvair plc (UK), IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Steroglass Srl (Italy), Organomation Associates, Inc. (US), KNF Neuberger, Inc. (US), BioChromato, Inc. (Japan), Radleys (UK), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Abel Industries Canada Ltd. (Canada)
