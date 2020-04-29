Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market: Growing Healthcare Market in Developing Economies
cerebrospinal fluid management market is projected to reach USD 1,561.1 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 1,256.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.4%
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 29, 2020 ) Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management involves the use of devices such as shunts and external drainage systems to maintain the flow of CSF and drain excess fluid from the brain. Over the years, the disease burden of hydrocephalus has increased considerably, increasing the demand for CSF management devices as a method of treatment. The growing healthcare market in developing economies is also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, the dearth of trained professionals and complications related to CSF shunts may challenge market growth to a certain extent.
How much is the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market worth?
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the cerebrospinal fluid management market is projected to reach USD 1,561.1 million by 2022 from an estimated USD 1,256.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The high prevalence of hydrocephalus and the subsequent increase in the number of shunting procedures and the growing geriatric population are major factors driving the market growth. The global Urinalysis market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the high prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus in China, a growing geriatric population in Japan, and increasing medical tourism in India and several RoAPAC countries.
Shunts to dominate the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market
The large market share of this product segment can be attributed to the growing number of shunting procedures performed worldwide as well as the increasing number of revisions shunt surgeries owing to shunt malfunction and infection.
Ventriculoperitoneal segment dominated the CSF shunts market in 2017
On the basis of type, the shunts market is segmented into ventriculoperitoneal (VP), ventriculoatrial (VA), ventriculopleural (VPL), and lumboperitoneal (LP) shunts. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors propelling the growth of this segment include the advantages associated with these shunts over other shunts, such as reduced chances of revision surgery and the lower average length of hospital stay.
Adjustable valve shunts accounted for the largest share of the CSF shunts market in
On the basis of valve type, the shunts market is categorized into fixed and adjustable. The adjustable segment commanded the largest share of the shunts market in 2017 and is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this market segment is the reduced intervention for the alteration of CSF flow along with their rising adoption in developed countries.
External ventricular drainage to command the largest share of external drainage systems market in 2017
On the basis of type, the external drainage systems market is categorized into external ventricular drainage (EVD) systems and lumbar drainage (LD) systems. The external ventricular drainage systems segment commanded the largest share of the external drainage systems market in 2017 and is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its growing application for the treatment of acute hydrocephalus and obstructive hydrocephalus.
Pediatric end-user segment dominated the cerebrospinal fluid management market in 2017
On the basis of end-users, the market is categorized into pediatric, adult, and geriatric end users. The pediatric segment commanded the largest share of the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market in 2017 and is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus along with the rising number of shunting procedures in the pediatric population.
Who are the leading vendors operating in Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market?
Medtronic, Integra, DePuy Synthes,B.Braun, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Sophysa (A subsidiary of tkb group), Natus Medical Incorporated, Dispomedica gmbh, Deltasurgical, Argi Grup, Moller Medical GMBH, G. SURGIWEAR LTD, Wellong Instruments Co., Ltd.
Medtronic (Ireland), dominated the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management market in 2016. In the field of CSF management, the company offers CSF shunts, external drainage systems, and accessories. The company focuses on enhancing its product offering by developing and acquiring new products, wraparound programs, and solutions to meet the needs of multiple customers. The company also focuses on developing innovative products and invests in R&D activities. Medtronic invested USD 2.2 billion, USD 1.6 billion, and USD 1.5 billion on R&D in 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively. Medtronic conducts various training programs to support its end users that ensure effective product use and best possible healthcare results.
# In 2018, Aesculap, a subsidiary of B. Braun entered into a joint venture with Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG. to form B. Braun Miethke GmbH & Co. KG. The joint venture is expected to strengthen B. Braun's offering in the CSF management market.
# In 2017, Integra LifeSciences acquired Johnson & Johnson Codman Neurosurgery, this acquisition aimed at enhancing Integra’s product portfolio and position in the neurosurgery market.
# In 2017, Natus medical acquired certain neurosurgery business assets from Integra LifeSciences. The businesses acquired include the global Camino ICP monitoring product line along with its San Diego manufacturing facility, and the US rights to Integra's fixed pressure shunts and Codman's DURAFORM dural graft implant, standard EVD catheters, and CSF collection systems. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s offering in CSF management market.
# In 2014, B. Braun Medical opened a new subsidiary, B. Braun of Canada. This helped expand the company’s presence in the North American market.
