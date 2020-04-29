Bone Cement and Glue Market | Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries | Growing at a CAGR of 5.9%
The global bone glue market is segmented by type, application, end user, and region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 29, 2020 ) The Bone Cement and Glue Market growth is primarily driven by the growing incidence of sports injuries and increasing developments in Regenerative Medicine field.
The Global bone glue market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%
The objectives of this study are as follows:
To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market by type, application, end user, and region
To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
To identify micromarkets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market
To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
By type, the market is segmented into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the widespread use of bone cements during orthopedic surgeries.
By application, the bone glue market is classified into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global glue market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for bone cement and glue in knee, hip, and shoulder arthroplasty procedures around the globe.
On the basis of end user, the bone cement market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone glue market. Growth in the number of hospitals coupled with increasing number of hospitals in-patient-based orthopedic surgeries are major factors driving the growth of this segment.
The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the global market in this region.
The factors such as the high degree of consolidation, and complex regulatory framework for the approval of new products may restrain the market’s growth to a certain extent.
The key players in the bone glue market include Zimmer Biomet (US), Stryker (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Exactech (US), Trimph (Australia), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), TEKNIMED (France) and Cardinal Health (US).
