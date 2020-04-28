Passive Authentication Market Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis
The report on the Global Passive Authentication Market covers Industry Size, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, historical trends, dynamics, country-level analysis for every segment, key Vendor’s share analysis, competitive landscape and
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 28, 2020 ) The report "Passive Authentication Market by Component (Solution and Services), Business Function (Compliance Management, Risk Management, Marketing Management), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The passive authentication market size is expected to grow from USD 492.8 Million in 2018 to USD 1,535.0 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period. The growing need for the frictionless authentication among organizations is expected to drive the growth of the passive authentication market. Moreover, the increasing demand among enterprises to deliver enhanced user experience is expected to drive the passive authentication market growth.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151421257
The BFSI industry vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
The development of the BFSI industry vertical is dependent on the efficient utilization of advanced technologies that help maintain strong customer relationships, identify legitimate customers, and reduce risks. The digital technology has enabled banking customers to access real-time banking and financial information services on any device. As passwords are the least secure form of authentication when used alone, hence they are easy to hack. Passive authentication solutions enable BFSI organizations to optimize their customer experience and revenues by leveraging the machine learning technology. Moreover, passive authentication solutions help BFSI organizations to identify their customers by taking advantages of behavioural analytics that prevent new account frauds and enable legitimate customers to access their information.
North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America has been an early adopter for advanced security solutions and practices. Most passive authentication vendors, including the major players, have a direct or an indirect presence in this region via system integrators, distributors, and resellers. The countries considered for analysis in North America include the US and Canada. With the growing demand for passive authentication solutions and services across several industry verticals, the US is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the passive authentication market in North America. After the US, Canada is expected to provide major growth opportunities for passive authentication vendors.
The major vendors in the passive authentication market include Aware (US), BehavioSec (US), BioCatch (Israel), Cisco (US), Early Warning (US), Equifax (US), Experian (Ireland), FacePhi (Spain), FICO (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), IDology (US), IBM (US), Jumio(US), LexisNexis (US), NEC (Japan), Nuance Communications (US), NuData Security (Canada), Pindrop (US), RSA Security (US), SecuredTouch (Israel), Trust Stamp (US), TypingDNA (Romania), VASCO (US), Veridium (US), and Verint (US).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/passive-authentication-market-151421257.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/passive-authentication.asp
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=151421257
The BFSI industry vertical is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
The development of the BFSI industry vertical is dependent on the efficient utilization of advanced technologies that help maintain strong customer relationships, identify legitimate customers, and reduce risks. The digital technology has enabled banking customers to access real-time banking and financial information services on any device. As passwords are the least secure form of authentication when used alone, hence they are easy to hack. Passive authentication solutions enable BFSI organizations to optimize their customer experience and revenues by leveraging the machine learning technology. Moreover, passive authentication solutions help BFSI organizations to identify their customers by taking advantages of behavioural analytics that prevent new account frauds and enable legitimate customers to access their information.
North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America has been an early adopter for advanced security solutions and practices. Most passive authentication vendors, including the major players, have a direct or an indirect presence in this region via system integrators, distributors, and resellers. The countries considered for analysis in North America include the US and Canada. With the growing demand for passive authentication solutions and services across several industry verticals, the US is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the passive authentication market in North America. After the US, Canada is expected to provide major growth opportunities for passive authentication vendors.
The major vendors in the passive authentication market include Aware (US), BehavioSec (US), BioCatch (Israel), Cisco (US), Early Warning (US), Equifax (US), Experian (Ireland), FacePhi (Spain), FICO (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), IDology (US), IBM (US), Jumio(US), LexisNexis (US), NEC (Japan), Nuance Communications (US), NuData Security (Canada), Pindrop (US), RSA Security (US), SecuredTouch (Israel), Trust Stamp (US), TypingDNA (Romania), VASCO (US), Veridium (US), and Verint (US).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/passive-authentication-market-151421257.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/passive-authentication.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.