Plasma Therapy: Growing Use of Platelet-Rich Plasma in Various Therapeutic Areas
Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 28, 2020 ) According to the recent report “ Plasma Therapy Market by Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury), End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2021″. The global plasma therapy market is expected to grow from USD 135.6 Million in 2016 to USD 297.6 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0%.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Plasma Therapy Market”
141 – Tables
98 – Figures
210 – Pages
Factors driving the growth of the plasma therapy market include rising incidences of trauma and increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide.
The pure PRP segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global plasma therapy market in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The high growth of the pure PRP segment can be attributed to its high success rate and its antimicrobial effects.
The autologous segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global plasma therapy market in 2016, owing to its safety and effective results. Prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis and tendinitis has propelled the demand for advanced treatment options. This has further contributed to the growth of the plasma therapy industry.
The orthopedic segment is further categorized into arthritis, chronic tendinitis, and bone repair & regeneration. Similarly, the dermatology segment is classified into androgenic alopecia and plastic surgery. Among all applications, the dermatology segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2016 to 2021, owing to increase in the adoption of cosmetic procedures and prevalence of dermatological disorders such as androgenic alopecia.
Geographical Analysis and Key Market Players:
Geographically, the market is led by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Growth in the global market is primarily driven by the increase in aging population and rise in the number of orthopedic disorders.
Major players in the plasma therapy industry include BioLife Plasma Services (U.S.), Cambryn Biologics LLC (U.S.), Biotest (Germany), CSL Ltd. (Australia), Grifols International S.A. (Spain), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), LFB (France), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), and Octapharma (Switzerland).
Geographically, the market is led by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Growth in the global market is primarily driven by the increase in aging population and rise in the number of orthopedic disorders.
Major players in the plasma therapy industry include BioLife Plasma Services (U.S.), Cambryn Biologics LLC (U.S.), Biotest (Germany), CSL Ltd. (Australia), Grifols International S.A. (Spain), Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy), LFB (France), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.), China Biologic Products, Inc. (China), and Octapharma (Switzerland).
