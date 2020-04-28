Real World Evidence Solutions Market: Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in Real-World Data Management
Real World Evidence Solutions market to grow from USD 1,348.1 million by 2023 from USD 689.9 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.3%
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 28, 2020 ) Real-world evidence is the clinical evidence regarding the usage and potential benefits or risks of a medical product derived from the analysis of real-world data. Real-world data (RWD) is defined as data derived from a number of sources that are associated with outcomes in a heterogeneous patient population in real-world settings.
How much is the Real World Evidence Market worth?
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Real World Evidence Solutions market to grow from USD 1,348.1 million by 2023 from USD 689.9 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Rising geriatric population (and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases), shift from volume- to value-based care, and delays in drug development (and the subsequent increase in development costs) the growth of real world evidence market. The global real world evidence solutions market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the high number of RWE service providers.
By component, the data sets segment accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence market in 2017.
On the basis of component, the data sets segment accounted for the largest share of the global real world evidence market. The large share can be attributed to factors such as easy availability of massive amounts of data, increasing dependence of outcome-based studies on real-world data, and rising demand for information by payers and providers regarding drug safety.
By therapeutic area, the oncology segment held the largest market share of the real world evidence market in 2017.
Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the real-world evidence solutions market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high number of clinical trials conducted for oncology and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.
By end user, the pharmaceutical & medical device companies segment held the largest market share of the real world evidence market solutions in 2017.
Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & medical device companies segment accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing importance of RWE studies in drug approvals, the need to prevent costly drug recalls, and the increasing need to assess drug performance in real-world settings.
North America dominated the Real World Evidence Solutions market in 2017.
North America accounted for the largest share of the real world evidence market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Presence of a favorable regulatory environment, high number of RWE service providers, the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with the high R&D expenditure, are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the global real world evidence market.
The rising focus on end-to-end RWE services and growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to provide further growth opportunities for players operating in the real world evidence market.
Who are the leading vendors operating in Real World Evidence Solutions Market?
IQVIA (US), ICON (Ireland), PAREXEL (US), Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), Optum (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant (US), Oracle (US), SAS (US), Syneos Health (US), Anthem (US), Clinigen Group (UK), Palantir Technologies (UK), and Flatiron Health (US).
IQVIA is one of the world’s leading providers of real-world evidence services with a wide geographical coverage. The company’s strong foothold in the market is primarily attributed to various factors such as its robust technical and service capabilities, good client relationships, diversified service offerings, and its ability to enhance the penetration of its offerings. IQVIA has registered significant growth serving providers, payers and the biopharmaceutical services industry, and has a presence in all major markets, including the US, Japan, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, in addition to Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC countries).
In July 2017, ICON (Ireland) acquired Mapi Group (France), a patient-centered health outcomes research and commercialization company.
In October 2016, Quintiles Transnational Holdings (US) merged with IMS Health (US) to form IQVIA.
