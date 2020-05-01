At a CAGR of 30.5% SD-WAN for Government Market expected to reach $103 million by 2023
The global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for government market size is expected to grow from USD 27 million in 2018 to USD 103 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 01, 2020 ) According to market research report "Software-Defined Wide Area Network SD-WAN for Government Market Stakeholder Profile, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, and Use Cases for Civil Agencies, National Security Agencies, and Defense Agencies - Global Forecast to 2023", The global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for government market size is expected to grow from USD 27 million in 2018 to USD 103 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period.
Major growth drivers for the market include an increase in data traffic, increasing number of cyber-attack vectors, need to secure the sensitive information, and increasing need to enhance relationships with the citizens.
Browse and in-depth TOC on “Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for Government Market”
55 – Pages
Download PDF@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267760194
Key players and innovating vendors in the global SD-WAN for government market include Cisco (US), VMware (US), Silver Peak (US), Aryaka Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Infovista (France), Citrix (US), Juniper (US), Fortinet (US), HPE (US), Fatpipe (US), Riverbed (US), CloudGenix (US), Versa Networks (US), Adaptiv Networks (Canada), Peplink (US), Lavelle Networks (India), Martello Technologies (Canada), Mushroom Networks (US), Zenlayer (US), and Bigleaf Networks (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to grow in the global SD-WAN for government market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sd-wan-for-government.asp
Major growth drivers for the market include an increase in data traffic, increasing number of cyber-attack vectors, need to secure the sensitive information, and increasing need to enhance relationships with the citizens.
Browse and in-depth TOC on “Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) for Government Market”
55 – Pages
Download PDF@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267760194
Key players and innovating vendors in the global SD-WAN for government market include Cisco (US), VMware (US), Silver Peak (US), Aryaka Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Infovista (France), Citrix (US), Juniper (US), Fortinet (US), HPE (US), Fatpipe (US), Riverbed (US), CloudGenix (US), Versa Networks (US), Adaptiv Networks (Canada), Peplink (US), Lavelle Networks (India), Martello Technologies (Canada), Mushroom Networks (US), Zenlayer (US), and Bigleaf Networks (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to grow in the global SD-WAN for government market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sd-wan-for-government.asp
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.