Arcade Game with Built in Beverage Refrigerator – 3,500 Classic Arcade Games
Just think, 3,500 classic arcade games like Pac-man and Donkey Kong and a refrigerator all in one very cool arcade game machine!
IN THE NEW AGE
Once again, we at IN THE NEW AGE came up with yet another clever concept for an at home video arcade game machine.
Featuring the all new one and only Classic Arcade Beverage Machine
About the Classic Arcade Beverage Machine:
The all new thinking outside the box video arcade game machines includes a full-size arcade cabinet, 19”-22” LCD monitor, all the buttons, joysticks need to play all 3,500 games includes, a trackball for games like centipede, millipede, missile command and last but not least an actual refrigerator to store cold drinks like soda pop, juice, and let us not forget the beer!
Product specifications:
2 Player Stand Up FULL SIZE | 3500 Games | Classic Video Game Arcade with Built in Refrigerator | Trackball | Stools Included
Stand Up Arcade | FULL SIZE Cabinet | 2 Players | 19” – 22” Screen | 3500 Classic Games | Built-In Refrigerator
The high-quality monitor, thick tempered glass, and premium joysticks provide an unmatched feeling of precision craftsmanship that you will not get from any other arcades. This machine is NOT CHEAP AND LIGHTWEIGHT, it is a full-size commercial grade arcade machine with only the best materials used in the manufacturing process. Do not buy cheap knockoffs with inferior parts, purchase the best-in-class arcades with Sanwa joysticks from IN THE NEW AGE! We even include bar stools for FREE.
Our arcade machines come fully assembled and is plug and play ready.
We provide an industry best three-year parts warranty, giving you peace of mind that this arcade will handle any task you throw at it. We stand behind our products and will send replacement parts with expedited shipping in the event of broken parts.
Great addition to any staycation, man cave, collection, arcade, bar, playroom, and more! This classic arcade game machine includes your favorite classic arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Space Invaders, Joust, Defender, Double Dragon, Mortal Kombat, Stargate, Tempest, Frogger, Donkey Kong, Mario Bros, and so many more!
PLUG AND PLAY: No setup necessary. Simply plug the game machine in and choose from a comprehensive game list. Choose from free-play and coin-play.
Specifications:
3-YEAR WARRANTY: When you lead the industry in construction quality, it is easy to offer the industry-best warranty. We guarantee that the arcade will operate as intended - if not, we expedite brand new parts for easy repair. Purchase with confidence that this classic arcade was built to last.
• DIMENSIONS: 26.25"W x 29.5"D x 68.5"H
• Product Features:
• Arcade Type: Cabinet
• Players: 2
• Coin and free play included
• Game Count: 3500
• Trackball: Yes
• Joystick Count: 2
• Stools: 2
• Warranty: 3-year parts warranty
• Features: Built-in refrigerator
• Overall Size: 26.25"W x 29.5"D x 68.5"H
Learn more and view all game room products like but not limited to; Arcade machines, pinball machines, virtual pinball machines, used/reconditioned Las Vegas slot machines, cherry master machines, jukeboxes and more!
