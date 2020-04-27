Drug Screening Market worth $8.63 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2%
Drug Screening Market by Product ((Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits)), Drug Screening Services, Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral), End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 27, 2020 ) Factors such as growing drug & alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and regulatory approvals and new product & service launches are driving the growth of the market.
The drug screening market was valued at USD 4.86 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=162987773
The global Drug Screening Market is Segmented on:
1. Product
2. Drug Screening Services
3. Sample Type
4. End User
Breathalyzers are expected to dominate the drug screening products market in 2017.
Based on product, the drug screening market is segmented into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. In 2017, the breathalyzers segment is expected to dominate the market. Growing alcohol consumption and drunken driving cases, stringent government laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and technological advancements in this market are some of the key factors driving the growth of the breathalyzers market.
Based on sample type, the oral fluid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
By sample type, drug screening market is segmented into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. Among these the oral fluid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing preference for oral fluid samples because of the convenient collection method, no specific requirement for sample collection, and low risk of sample adulteration.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162987773
Regional Analysis:
In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as growing consumption of illicit drugs, the availability of government funding to curb drug addiction, presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of road accidents due to alcohol consumption in the region.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into workplaces, criminal justice systems and law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools and colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories. In 2017, the workplace testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.
Key Players:
Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Roche (Switzerland), MPD, Inc. (US), Shimadzu (Japan), OraSure (US), Lifeloc (US), and Drägerwerk (Germany). On the other hand, LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Psychemedics (US), Omega Laboratories (US), CRL (US), SureHire (Canada), and CannAmm (Canada).
