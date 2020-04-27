Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Top Players and Business Development
Geographically, the veterinary dental equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 27, 2020 ) According to research report the veterinary dental equipment market is projected to reach $490 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Growth in the global companion animal population, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and income levels in developed economies during the forecast period are the primary drivers for the veterinary dental equipment market during the forecast period.
Dental equipment segment to account for the largest share of the veterinary dental equipment market, by product, in 2018
On the basis of product, the dental equipment segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of dental equipment and the rising income level of veterinarians, resulting in the higher adoption of dental equipment.
Small companion animals to hold the largest share of the veterinary dental equipment market, by animal type, in 2018
Based on animal type, the veterinary dental equipment market is categorized into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and the high prevalence of dental diseases in companion animals.
Recent Developments
In 2018, Dispomed (US) launched Highdent Quattro Plus, its latest in veterinary dental units.
In 2018, Eickemeyer (Germany) signed a partnership agreement with Central CPD (UK) to connect with veterinary practitioners through professional training programs and promote the latest medical equipment.
In 2015, Henry Schein (US) acquired Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark) to expand the company's Animal Health business in 23 countries with a strong presence in Nordic countries.
iM3 is the leading player in the veterinary dental equipment market. iM3 is a family owned veterinary (exclusive) dental company, which was established in Sydney, Australia over two decades ago. The company is considered a pioneer in the market that focuses on product innovation and industry firsts. From its three locations in Sydney (Australia), Vancouver WA (US), and County Meath (Ireland), iM3 supplies high-quality, affordable veterinary dental products across the world. The company designs, develops, and manufactures dental machines, instruments, X-rays systems, and dental consumables. Moreover, it also provides a wide range of educational material for the dental veterinary community.
Dentalaire is a key player that markets strictly to veterinarians across the globe, with a specific focus on the US and China. Its vast product line enables its customers to meet nearly all of their needs with one source. Its product line includes compressors, dental stations, handpieces, instruments, dental X-ray systems, digital dental systems, restorative and endodontic products, and more. The company also assists in continuing veterinary education by sponsoring various wet labs and educational events throughout the year.
